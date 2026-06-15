Rapidus Signs MoU with Fondazione Chips-IT in Italy for Future Semiconductor Manufacturing

New collaboration provides framework between the Japan government and Italy

TOKYO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Corporation today announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fondazione Chips-IT, an Italian private-law foundation dedicated to semiconductor circuit design.

The Fondazione Chips-IT plays a central role in Italy's semiconductor ecosystem and collaborates with world-leading international research institutions and industry. In January of this year, the prime ministers of Japan and Italy met and confirmed their intention to promote bilateral scientific and technological cooperation in cutting-edge fields such as AI robotics, semiconductors and bio manufacturing. Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Italy on June 15 and met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to advance Japan-Italy technology cooperation. As part of this initiative, an MoU between Rapidus and the Fondazione Chips-IT was signed.

"Japan is a key partner for Italian research, and we are pleased to collaborate with Rapidus, where we'll develop circuits using their advanced technologies in support of our domestic ecosystem. Rapidus is also an example for a young institute like us on how to quickly ramp-up activities and reach the top leaders in our field," said Dr. Carlo Reita, CEO, Fondazione Chips-IT.

The joint effort with the Fondazione Chips-IT builds on Japan and Europe semiconductor cooperation. Yesterday, Rapidus signed an MoU with the UK Semiconductor Centre, a national body promoting the semiconductor industry in the UK. Rapidus is currently conducting pilot production with the aim of mass-producing cutting-edge 2nm logic semiconductors in Japan in 2027. With the signing of these agreements, Rapidus and the two organizations will begin information sharing and discussions with a view to strengthening their collaborations in the future.

"Since our foundation, we prioritized global collaboration and building key alliances with countries to further their semiconductor programs. Our work with the Fondazione Chips-IT is another important step to fulfilling our mission," said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, representative director and CEO, Rapidus Corporation. "We are honored that Italy has put their trust in Japan and Rapidus and we look forward to working with them to establish their next era of semiconductor development."

About Fondazione Chips-IT

Fondazione Chips-IT, the Italian Centre for Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Design, based in Pavia, is at the forefront of semiconductor research and innovation, dedicated to advancing Italy and Europe's strategic autonomy in integrated circuit design. Established in 2023 as a private-law foundation with long-term public funding and strong support from the Italian government, Chips-IT acts as the national focal point for the semiconductor ecosystem, aligning closely with the European Chips Act and collaborating with prominent international research centers and industries.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors. Visit: https://www.rapidus.inc/en/

Rapidus Corporation

Headquarters: 4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083, Japan

Founded: August 10, 2022

Business Areas: Development, design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor devices, integrated circuits and other electronic components

Capital (as of June 5, 2026): 424.95 billion yen (including legal capital surplus)

U.S. Media Contact:

Breakaway Communications for Rapidus

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rapidus Corporation