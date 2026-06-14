Rapidus Signs MoU with UK Semiconductor Centre for Future Semiconductor Manufacturing

New collaboration provides framework between the Japan government and the UK

TOKYO, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Corporation today announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK Semiconductor Centre (UKSC), a national body promoting the semiconductor industry in the UK, for future semiconductor manufacturing.

The UKSC supports the development of the country's semiconductor ecosystem and growth strategies, as well as promotes international collaboration and technical partnerships for technologies such as future AI and advanced hardware development. Prior to the signing of this agreement, in January 2026, the leaders of Japan and the UK agreed to strengthen cooperation in the technology sector. Building on this, Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited the UK on June 14 and met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to advance Japan-UK technology cooperation. As part of this initiative, an MoU between Rapidus and the UKSC was signed.

"We're delighted to enter into this agreement with Rapidus, which further strengthens the UK's relationship with Japan," said Andy McLean, CEO, UK Semiconductor Centre. "The UK Government's AI Hardware Plan recognised the importance of building trusted international manufacturing and technology partnerships that can help UK companies access the capabilities they need to innovate and grow. This agreement is an important step in delivering that ambition. It brings together complementary strengths from the UK and Japan and helps establish the international relationships that will be increasingly important to the future success of the UK semiconductor sector."

Rapidus is currently conducting pilot production with the aim of mass-producing cutting-edge 2nm logic semiconductors in Japan in 2027. With the signing of this agreement, Rapidus will begin information sharing and discussions with a view to strengthening collaborations in the future.

"Since our foundation, we prioritized global collaboration and building key alliances with countries to further their semiconductor programs. Our work with the UKSC is another important step to fulfilling our mission," said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, representative director and CEO, Rapidus Corporation. "We are honored that the UK has put their trust in Japan and Rapidus and we look forward to working with them to establish their next era of semiconductor development."

About UK Semiconductor Centre

The UK Semiconductor Centre (UKSC) is the gateway to the UK semiconductor industry, ensuring the UK is globally competitive by aligning the ecosystem around critical technologies and accelerating commercialisation.

Semiconductors underpin every aspect of modern life from healthcare and communications to transport, energy systems and national security. As global demand intensifies and supply chain resilience becomes critical, the UKSC positions the UK at the forefront of this strategically vital sector.

Building on the UK's world-class innovation ecosystem and distinctive strengths in compound semiconductors, photonics, and advanced chip design, the Centre connects research excellence with industrial capability. The Centre drives scale-up through targeted support and infrastructure access, attracts global partners seeking cutting-edge collaboration, and secures investment that transforms breakthrough innovations into commercial reality. For more information, visit https://uksemicentre.org.uk.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors. Visit: https://www.rapidus.inc/en/.

Rapidus Corporation

Headquarters: 4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083, Japan

Founded: August 10, 2022

Business Areas: Development, design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor devices, integrated circuits and other electronic components

Capital (as of June 5, 2026): 424.95 billion yen (including legal capital surplus)

U.S. Media Contact:

Breakaway Communications for Rapidus

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rapidus Corporation