Rapidus Completes 150 Billion Yen Funding Round from Japan Government

TOKYO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Corporation today announced that it has completed an additional funding round of 150 billion yen (equivalent to about $943 million USD) from the Information-Technology Promotion Agency (IPA), Japan, an independent administrative agency under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) based on the "Act on Facilitation of Information Processing."

Earlier this year, Rapidus announced that it received a 100 billion yen investment from the IPA, in addition to private-sector funding, totaling 167.6 billion yen from 32 companies including Canon, Development Bank of Japan Inc., Fujitsu, NTT, SoftBank and Sony Group. Simultaneously, Rapidus announced that the total amount of stated capital and legal capital surplus reached 274.95 billion yen. As a result of this latest capital increase by the IPA, Rapidus funding now totals 424.95 billion yen.

Since its fiscal year 2022, Rapidus has received subsidies from Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization under the "Post-5G Information and Communication Systems Infrastructure Enhancement R&D Project / Development of Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (Commissioned)." These projects are part of the "Research and Development of 2nm-Generation Semiconductor Integration Technology and Short Turnaround Time (TAT) Manufacturing Technology Based on Japan–U.S. Collaboration" and "Development of Chiplet, Package Design and Manufacturing Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors."

To support its evolution from the R&D stage to full-scale 2nm logic semiconductor manufacturing by 2027, Rapidus will continue to raise capital and financing from a mix of public and private sources.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors.

Rapidus Corporation

Headquarters: 4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083, Japan

Founded: August 10, 2022

Business Areas: Development, design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor devices, integrated circuits and other electronic components

Capital (as of June 5, 2026): 424.95 billion yen (including legal capital surplus)

U.S. Media Contact:

Breakaway Communications for Rapidus

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rapidus Corporation