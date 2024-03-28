RapidVerify Becomes E-Verify Employer Agent, Simplifies Hiring with Enhanced I-9 Automation
28 Mar, 2024, 08:34 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidVerify, a provider of identity verification solutions, today announced it has become an authorized E-Verify Employer Agent. This designation underscores RapidVerify's commitment to streamlined and reliable employment eligibility verification for businesses of all sizes.
Integrated with top HR solutions including Greenhouse and QuickBooks, RapidVerify's platform offers robust I-9 automation, simplifying the often-complex Form I-9 completion process. Now, as an E-Verify Employer Agent, RapidVerify directly handles E-Verify submissions on behalf of businesses, ensuring compliance and reducing the administrative burden for HR professionals.
"We are thrilled to add E-Verify Employer Agent authorization to our suite of solutions," said Jeff Flynt, Founder of RapidVerify. "This marks a crucial step in our mission to make the hiring process seamless and compliant for HR professionals. Our goal is to eliminate friction associated with I-9 management and E-Verify, allowing employers to focus on building exceptional teams."
Key Benefits of RapidVerify's Solution:
- Effortless I-9 Automation: Intuitive software assists with accurate Form I-9 completion and storage.
- Streamlined E-Verify Submissions: Authorized handling of E-Verify cases reduces time and risk for HR personnel.
- Real-Time Compliance Updates: Clear, ongoing I-9 and E-Verify status tracking.
- Seamless HR Integrations: Smooth operation within Greenhouse, QuickBooks, and other popular HR platforms.
About RapidVerify
RapidVerify is dedicated to revolutionizing employment eligibility verification for businesses of all sizes. Our powerful I-9 automation platform and E-Verify Employer Agent authorization significantly simplify the hiring process, saving HR teams valuable time and ensuring compliance. We are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that create frictionless, reliable onboarding experiences.
About E-Verify
E-Verify, authorized by Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (IIRIRA), is a web-based system through which employers electronically confirm the employment eligibility of their employees.
Media Contact:
Jeffrey Flynt
737-767-8138
[email protected]
SOURCE RapidVerify
