Rapise 6.3 Released to Provide Rapid and Easy Testing of SAP Hana Applications

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra® is pleased to announce the release of Rapise 6.3, the latest version of its Rapise test automation platform. Rapise is the most comprehensive and powerful automated testing solution on the market. With its latest version, Rapise provides support for testing SAP Hana UI5 ERP applications, a new RPA execution monitor for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and the ability to run Rapise tests in a containerized DevOps pipeline, including Docker and Kubernetes.

Support for Testing SAP Hana UI5 Applications

Rapise Scriptless Automated Testing of SAP Hana Rapise v6.3 Released

Adam Sandman, Technical Director of Inflectra said:

We are very excited to have added support for testing and automating the SAP Hana ERP Platform. Rapise is already a proven solution for other complex ERP and CRM applications such as Microsoft Dynamics and Salesforce, and now that power and flexibility has finally come to the SAP ecosystem.

Rapise 6.3 comes with a new web library dedicated to testing SAP UI5. This provides support for the SAP UI5 (Fiori) platform itself, plus any other non-SAP applications that are using the same OpenUI5 web toolkit.

When customers try and test SAP applications using just open source tools such as Selenium or many other testing tools not specifically designed for SAP, the results are pretty poor. This is because the SAP user interface is sophisticated and uses dynamic elements, hidden layers and other elements that make testing by hand quite challenging. The dedicated support in Rapise makes this much easier. Pages that would take several days to automate by hand using Selenium can be created in Rapise in less than an hour.

In addition, the new Self-Healing Mode available in Rapise v6.2 was a crucial foundation from which we were able to create the SAP support in Rapise. The unique Rapise self-healing engine helps deal with complex cases in SAP and makes playback much more reliable.

Ability to Run Rapise Tests in a Container using NodeJS

We are excited to announce another amazing new feature in Rapise v6.3 - running web and mobile tests under NodeJS. This lets you execute Rapise tests not just on Windows where Rapise is typically installed to write tests, but in other places - on Macs, Linux, containers such as Docker or Kubernetes, and build pipelines such as Azure DevOps pipelines, CircleCI, TravisCI and GitHub pipelines.

About Rapise

Whether it's the web, mobile, desktop applications, APIs (REST and SOAP) Rapise helps you test it all. Rapise doesn't just test, it understands. It knows about a wealth of complex applications including, for example, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SAP. And it will help you manage tests spanning multiple technologies at once. Rapise makes automated testing accessible for everyone.

About Inflectra

Inflectra is dedicated to helping our customers effectively and affordably manage their software development lifecycle. We are proud to be able to help software teams decrease their time to market and increase the return on investment.

To learn more about Inflectra, visit us at www.inflectra.com or call 202-558-6885. ﻿

Media Contact:

Thea Maisuradze

202-558-6885

233201@email4pr.com

SOURCE Inflectra Corporation

Related Links

http://www.inflectra.com

