Rapise v8.3: AI-Powered Test Automation Redefining Quality Assurance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra unveils Rapise v8.3 - Inflectra's Codeless Test Automation platform, a groundbreaking release that integrates Generative AI into test automation, enabling businesses to deliver high-quality software faster, and with lower risk. Built on AWS Bedrock, and designed to address the complexities of modern software delivery, Rapise v8.3 transforms how teams approach quality assurance by reducing manual effort, accelerating testing cycles, and improving scalability.

In a technological era when single point of failure is not an option, and speed and precision are critical, Rapise v8.3 sets a new benchmark for AI-driven innovation in software testing.

The Business Impact of AI in Rapise

Rapise v8.3 is purpose-built for businesses seeking to streamline software delivery while maintaining high-quality standards. By leveraging advanced AI, the platform delivers:

Accelerated Time-to-Market: Generate and maintain test scripts faster with AI-powered automation.

Empower non-technical teams to contribute to automation, reducing dependencies on technical resources. Comprehensive Test Coverage: Create diverse, realistic test data on demand to ensure your applications perform in real-world scenarios.

Key Rapise Features That Redefine Automated Testing

Natural Language Test Creation: Convert plain-language test scenarios into fully executable scripts to simplify test development. Teams save time and reduce the complexity of scripting, empowering non-technical users to participate in automation.

Built on AWS Bedrock

Rapise v8.3 leverages AWS Bedrock to integrate advanced Anthropic Claude models, including Haiku and Claude 3.5 Sonnet v2. This enables AI Robot and AI Tester features for real-time test reasoning and human-like decision-making. This innovation allows Rapise to perform automated tests dynamically, adapting like a human tester as tests progress.

"Rapise v8.3 is a true game-changer, powered by our partnership with AWS and the incredible technology of AWS Bedrock. By using advanced models like Haiku and Claude 3.5 Sonnet v2, we've created a system that can think and adapt like a human tester, making real-time decisions on the fly. This not only cuts down on manual work and speeds up delivery but also brings teams together, enabling them to collaborate more effectively while achieving incredible accuracy in their testing," said Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra.

Seamless Integration for Any Ecosystem

Rapise v8.3 integrates effortlessly with existing development and testing workflows. Whether you're using industry-leading tools like SpiraTest or scaling automation across enterprise environments, Rapise offers the flexibility and customization required for today's complex software ecosystems.

Discover how Rapise v8.3 can revolutionize your testing process. Explore features, tutorials, and more at Inflectra.com.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a global provider of enterprise software solutions designed to help organizations manage projects, requirements, risks, and quality assurance. Known for its award-winning products, including Rapise and Spira, Inflectra specializes in serving highly regulated industries with secure, scalable, and innovative solutions.

Media Contact:

Thea Maisuradze, CMO

Email: [email protected]

+1 202-558-6885

SOURCE Inflectra