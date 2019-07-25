Rappahannock River mansion set for Nicholls auction August 23

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Overlooking the Rappahannock River on the Gold Coast of Tappahannock is an iconic mansion with 11 bedrooms, three kitchens, a tennis court and large areas for entertaining. And on Friday, August 23, it will sell at auction, with Nicholls Auction Marketing Group conducting the event.

The home sits on a 2.4-acre estate with 343 feet of river frontage and a 400-foot dock. Bidding on the home will open with a starting bid of $250,000.

"This is a magnificent home that is made for someone who loves to enjoy the river and entertain guests. It is ideally situated for someone who needs room for their parents or adult children, or even for use as a corporate facility," said John Nicholls, president of the auction company.

"The craftsmanship throughout the home is just exquisite. Every bedroom on the back of the home has a walk-out balcony overlooking the river," Nicholls added.

Other features include a great room with a custom bar and 20-foot ceilings overlooking the river; an office/library, and a second-floor den with a wet bar.

The auction will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, at the home. Online bidding will also be available by prior arrangement. Property tours will be available at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 14.

Individuals seeking additional information on the auction or property tour may visit nichollsauction.com or call Kelly Strauss at 540-226-1279.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. The firm has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry.

