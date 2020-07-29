Rapper And Songwriter Felipe Luciano Takes Listeners To A Different Level Of Consciousness With His Latest Album, Legends Never Die

Luciano, a culture-shifting visionary immersing into the world of hip-hop, has released his project that combines conscious rap and storytelling in an eloquent and honest way. The album champions the values of community, self-identity and self-worth, while simultaneously negating the often glorified gangster lifestyle, to provide a more realistic view. He takes his listeners on an unconventional journey through life in the inner city, and ultimately prison, in a raw, unfiltered and unapologetic way. With intricate wordplay and slight syllable bends, he forces one to reconsider what was once deemed aspirational.

"This album is definitely one of my greatest accomplishments to date," expresses Luciano. "From the album cover depicting lost loved ones, to the true stories behind the lyrics, I wanted to connect with audiences on a different level that will open the door to question the future we provide for our youth in the inner cities."

Luciano's powerful use of vivid imagery through lyrical ingenuity brings the listener on a roller coaster of emotion, as they undergo their own self-reflection. His meticulous and infectious sound allows audiences to play a participatory role in their experience of listening, uncovering a dark side to the gangster life that rappers often illustrate. In this way, Luciano changes the chemistry of gangster rap, to dive into another world that begs to be seen.

"Felipe is fearless in his creation," producer Ant Chamberlain mentioned. "He pushes the boundaries of lyric and sound until they snap and form something completely of their own."

Legends Never Die Tracklisting:

Ease The Pain (Intro) Summer of Pain Holy In Too Deep Stop Lyin' With The Shit Trappin In The Slum Times Is Hard It's Up No Sunshine Ain't Too Hard Love Is Pain Close No More (Outro)

To listen to Legends Never Die, visit:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0t15Qt69alwHKY9skmMRwr

About Felipe Luciano

Hailing from Shelby, North Carolina and born Clifton Lamarre Gordon, the introspective and innovative hip hop artist now makes music under the name Felipe Luciano. At only six years old, Clifton's grandmother taught him how to play the timeless, soulful piece, 'Lean On Me' on the piano, and his relationship with music began to blossom. He taught himself how to play the piano, and soon after, started to write his own music.

Clifton moved to Los Angeles at age eleven, where he and his family were homeless before moving to Watts. There, he was thrusted into a world of gang violence that he had never been exposed to living in the South. Like many adolescents with no solid sense of direction or hope for his future, Clifton became a "Bloods" gang member. He began rapping at age eleven, as a creative form of expression and escape from his everyday reality. Thus, a young Felipe Luciano was born. Today, Felipe Luciano makes music that he hopes will touch those that are growing up in a similar situation - navigating through pain and obstacles of gang violence while searching for a way out. He and his wife have also co-founded the non-profit organization, Helping Our People Excel (HOPE). With a special focus on inner-city youth who are susceptible to gang violence, the organization offers resources and programs that teach financial literacy, ownership, business development and more.

