Rapper Flawless Real Talk To Bring His Life And Music To Global Live Streaming App 'LIVIT'

In addition to his music career, Flawless will also leverage the power of live streaming to promote charitable causes and give back to those in need, with a monthly live streamed visit to charities, shelters, food banks, hospitals, fire stations and more. Flawless, who became a worldwide phenomenon following his success on Netflix's "Rhythm + Flow", which streamed in over 190 countries, will use LIVIT to introduce new music and connect with fans in a deeper, more authentic way than other prerecorded social media apps allow.

Another benefit to the LIVIT app is that it allows streamers to monetize their streaming. People watching a live stream have the option to "gift" or donate money to their favorite streamers, supporting their artistry. This allows content creators on LIVIT to take charge in building their own careers. This was what motivated Flawless to partner with LIVIT, as he can maintain his independence while driving philanthropic efforts on his live stream each month.

When asked about the new partnership, Flawless said, "Finding a platform that could help me connect with fans around the world while monetizing and giving back to those in need, was the deciding factor for me, and LIVIT was the perfect match. Live streaming is the next big craze to hit America. People want a real connection on social media and users on LIVIT will immediately experience how powerful that connection can be."

VP of Operations for LIVIT in the USA, Armin Collosi, says "At a time when everyone is staying home to stay safe, there has never been a more ideal time for aspiring music artists and performers to create their own success on LIVIT. Live streaming provides a platform to build your career, connect with your fanbase, while monetizing your time online. For those at home watching, it's a safe way to socialize and make new friends.

This partnership with Flawless is LIVIT's first step to embracing the world of hip-hop and creating a new home for artists. Flawless brings immense passion and authenticity to his work and life— we instantly knew he was the right partner for LIVIT. We can't wait to share more about the concerts and special events we have planned."

As the largest live streaming platform in Asia, LIVIT is expanding to multiple international markets. LIVIT plans for its North American operation to be a curated space where artists can collaborate, interact directly with fans and grow their careers. No matter who you are, or which corner of the world you reside in, you can connect with anyone through LIVIT's media platform to showcase your talents and passions and realize your dreams. Catch Flawless Real Talk in action during his first full concert on the LIVIT app Friday, November 13th at 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST. The LIVIT app is free to download on iOS and Android.

Powered by Taiwan-based M17, a leading global social entertainment company, LIVIT was launched in 2019 and has more than 40 million registered users across the globe.

About M17

M17 Entertainment Limited operates the largest live streaming platform in Developed Asia. Anyone with a talent or a passion to share can be an artist and the Company's mission is to empower artists and entertain the world through its platforms. The Company's live interactive platforms include its flagship live entertainment streaming app 17LIVE (Livit in English markets), Meme Live and live streaming shopping platforms HandsUP and FBBuy. For more information about M17, please visit http://m17.asia/.

About Flawless Real Talk

Alberto Martinez, also known as Flawless Real Talk, is a rapper, producer, performer and entrepreneur who emerged to international acclaim following his success on Netflix's 2019 smash reality TV show Rhythm + Flow. Originally from Rhode Island, Flawless broke into the music industry as an Atlanta transplant in 2010, opening for the likes of Ludacris, Rick Ross, and Tech N9ne. For more information about Flawless, visit http://flawlessri.com/.

