Rapper Natalac Releases Never Comes Down Video Dedicated to his Late Father & Aunt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This story is about Natalac's new Video Never Comes Down. It's the second song on his 12th Album "Love & Pimp Hop" released June 20th on Father's Day which is also his Dad's Birthday. This video was directed By Dakar Bell "Crush" of CSE Muzik but Memorialized & Dedicated by Natalac of Natalac Records for his Father, Lawton Edward Davis Sr "Sonny" & Aunt, Dr. Mary Lindsey Lewis "Mary Jane". The video was Comprised to fit Natalac's lavish Pimpish Slow flow & his imagination vision of Flying High but never coming down. This Video has a remembrance intro of BET Uncut's 5th Wildest Video of all time "Pimp of the City" by Natalac. Also this particular video version has a street clip of Natalac talking some Free game (midway through video) & a Family Clip of Natalac Dad & aunt Enjoying themselves (at the end of video).