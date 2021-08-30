Rapper Natalac Releases Never Comes Down Video Dedicated to his Late Father & Aunt

News provided by

Natalac Records

Aug 30, 2021, 11:41 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This story is about Natalac's new Video Never Comes Down. It's  the second song on his 12th Album "Love & Pimp Hop" released June 20th on Father's Day which is also his Dad's Birthday. This video was directed By Dakar Bell "Crush" of CSE Muzik but Memorialized & Dedicated by Natalac of Natalac Records for his Father, Lawton Edward Davis Sr "Sonny" & Aunt, Dr. Mary Lindsey Lewis "Mary Jane". The video was Comprised to fit Natalac's lavish Pimpish Slow flow & his imagination vision of Flying High but never coming down. This Video has a remembrance intro of BET Uncut's 5th Wildest Video of all time "Pimp of the City" by Natalac. Also this particular video version has a street clip of Natalac talking some Free game (midway through video) & a Family Clip of Natalac Dad & aunt Enjoying themselves (at the end of video).

NEVER COMES DOWN (RIP Dad & Aunt Dedication Version) All Social Media: @natalac74
NEVER COMES DOWN (RIP Dad & Aunt Dedication Version) All Social Media: @natalac74

Enjoy Full Video [Explicit] - https://youtu.be/JXW11KCvVWo

Natalac Links - linktr.ee/Natalac

Songwhip - https://songwhip.com/natalac

Natalac Bio - http://bit.ly/2RcUJpn

SOURCE Natalac Records

