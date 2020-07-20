Rapper Reese 3 Drops Newest Album, Supreme Gangsta 7/20/2020

DETROIT, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapper/Producer/Lyricist Reese 3, has always made music as hard as the times. With the current climate brewing, he returns with even more galvanizing beats and messages from his newest album, Supreme Gangsta. Distributed by EQ Distro, it is available for listeners on 7/20/2020 everywhere music is streamed.

CATASTROPHIC MUSIC, LLC

Coming out of the gate with "Hard Knock" the project's first single was released on March 16, 2020, followed by "Yeah Doe" on May 1. With "Hard Knock" currently riding steadily through iHeart's New Music Insite radio rotation, it is picking up steam in anticipation of the album's launch. Taking over Deezer with, "Yeah Doe" the song gained traction fast with well over 2k streams the day it launched. With a total of 13 songs on the album, Reese's production skills dominate each pulsing track.

Since releasing his 2018 EP, entitled Elliptical Orbit, with music videos such as "Never" still representing hard, he has grown his label, Catastrophic Music, into a full enterprise now, Catastrophic Music, LLC. Having struggled with finding the best servicing for his music, he has now established better branding techniques and is utilizing top playlists on streaming platforms like Spotify. In the middle of major world events, Reese continues to encourage listeners through his music stating, "This is why we create hip hop, to make our voices heard." Once production is no longer slowed, additional music videos will accompany the newer releases. Until then, his fan base readies for the full album and more of what Reese 3's music has to say and can catch his video for "Yeah Doe" streaming now on Youtube. https://youtu.be/rI8Vc6vXXyQ

Twitter: @ReesePower3

IG: @reesepower3_official

linktr.ee/reesepower3

For bookings: [email protected]

Local FM stations interested in adding it to their rotation can contact N.M.I.

ABOUT REESE 3:

The moniker 'Reese 3' was born out of Maurice Travis, a multi-disciplined rapper/writer/keyboardist and Detroit, Michigan's East 6 Mile native. Before he was fifteen years old, he became a self-taught professional studio engineer and stage performer. He now runs his own label, Catastrophic Music, LLC. He started a health & nutrition business with former Def Jam Records VP Thomas K. Lytle, MyFitnessExcess.IDLife.com .

SOURCE CATASTROPHIC MUSIC, LLC