Saturday Mornings will feature a series of paintings that incorporate nostalgic cartoon imagery from ABH's childhood, an important aspect of which was the regular rite of cartoon viewing on Saturday mornings. These works reveal the playful energy of these moments of freedom that existed in a blissful state of immediacy, lacking the constraints of rule and regimen. The adventure and excitement of these cartoon worlds created for him a simple pleasure that acted as an engaging escape from quotidian concerns. ABH revisits iconic characters such as Spongebob Squarepants, Beavis and Butthead, and G.I. Joe, among others, and juxtaposes their literal images with a variety of abstract representations. He strives to expose the social commentary found in the cartoons' multifaceted characters. In each piece, the brightly hued compositions balance humor, narrative, and reflective discourse that capture the zeitgeist of the era in which the cartoons were viewed.

ABH's work has been exhibited nationwide and has attracted the attention of Tommy Hilfiger, Beyonce, and Rita Ora. Saturday Mornings will be on view beginning June 2 and will remain so until June 30.

Bruce Lurie Gallery

2736 S La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90034

https://www.luriegallery.com/

@theartofalbaseer

@bruceluriegallery

Contact: info.luriegallery@gmail.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapper-turned-pop-artist-al-baseer-holly-abh-mines-childhood-memories-of-cartoons-for-art-exhibition-that-opens-june-2-300653998.html

SOURCE Bruce Lurie Gallery

Related Links

http://www.luriegallery.com

