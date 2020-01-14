Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Joins Forces with Streetwear Brand DRO®

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip-Hop and entertainment mogul Waka Flocka Flame has entered into an ownership agreement with Los Angeles lifestyle brand DRO® to grow the brand's offline/online presence including the alignment of future industry business partnerships with the brand.

DRO® is a streetwear brand who designs bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists and dimes. Their brand aesthetics are influenced by hip-hop and street culture which compliment Waka Flocka's music style and personal brand.

DRO x Waka coming soon Waka Flocka rocking the classic DRO hoodie

"I truly believe in this company, the team, and expertise behind DRO® and together we are going to make this the next biggest lifestyle brand in the world" - Waka Flocka

DRO® multi-faceted product strategy spans across apparel goods (DROLIFE), and technology products (DRO TECH). DRO® selected retail partner can expect monthly apparel offerings with new hip hop artist collaborations. Loyal customers will enjoy new interactive and immersive brand experiences that leverage the latest web and mobile technologies.

This new Artist Creative Framework provides a platform for ongoing creative delivery across many lifestyle and entertainment collaborative products. The first collection is set to become available sometime in March 2020. Customers can access these exclusive items online at drolife.com and/or wakaflocka.com. US major retailers to be announced later this month.

For more information please visit drolife.com or @drolife on Instagram - or - contact:



DRO LLC

2921 W 38th Ave

Suite 344

Denver CO 80211

press@drolife.com

Media contact:

Witt Rabon

232058@email4pr.com

323-391-7092

SOURCE DRO

