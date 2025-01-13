Rappta Therapeutics enters into a global license agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics for a pre-clinical first-in-class molecular glue targeting PP2A

Goal to accelerate development and commercialization of the lead asset RPT04402 for the treatment of a subset of uterine cancers

Financials include a $13 million upfront payment and potential for significant further milestones

HELSINKI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rappta Therapeutics ("Rappta"), focused on developing first-in-class anti-cancer drugs activating protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), today announces an exclusive global license agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics ("SpringWorks") for RPT04402, a first-in-class molecular glue of specific Protein Phosphatase 2A (PP2A) complexes.

Rappta's PP2A-reactivating technologies developed using its proprietary high resolution structural data have the potential to create a new class of anti-cancer drugs for treating a broad range of human cancers. PP2A is a critical enzyme in regulating protein de-phosphorylation and its reactivation is fundamental for tumor suppression, but it has been historically hard to target.

PP2A mutations are oncogenic drivers in molecularly defined subsets of uterine cancer and represent a targetable subset of patients with a high unmet clinical need. In pre-clinical models of PP2A mutant uterine cancer, RPT0402 achieved rapid, deep and durable tumor regressions at as monotherapy.

Under the exclusive license agreement, SpringWorks Therapeutics will be responsible for global development and commercialization of RPT04402. SpringWorks has paid Rappta $13 million upfront, and Rappta is also eligible to receive further clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and tiered single-digit royalties on net sales. SpringWorks expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for RPT04402 by the end of 2025.

Sunjeet Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer of Rappta Therapeutics, commented: "Rappta is the only company to have successfully targeted PP2A, a notoriously difficult and undruggable target. Data we generated demonstrated the potential of RPT04402 for treating large, underserved patient populations. SpringWorks, a leader in the targeted oncology space, has the expertise and knowledge to accelerate the further development of our first in class asset. I would like to thank our team and investors who have supported our journey and we look forward to following the progress made in this area"

Goutham Narla, Chief Scientific Officer of Rappta Therapeutics and Professor of Internal Medicine and Human Genetics at the University of Michigan, said: "Our team at Rappta Therapeutics has been able to leverage our proprietary structural data to develop a first-in-class series of molecular glues to the previously undruggable tumor suppressor PP2A. We are excited to be able to work with SpringWorks to potentially translate this approach to the clinic with the hope that this approach will have broad applications for the treatment of human cancers."

Rappta was founded by Goutham Narla & Mikko Mannerkoski, back in 2019 with funding from Novartis Venture Fund ("NVF"), Novo Holdings, Advent Life Sciences and a family office in Series A financing alongside other non-dilutive funding from Business Finland.

About Rappta Therapeutics

Rappta Therapeutics, a private biotech with operations in Finland and the US, is developing first-in-class anti-cancer drugs activating protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A). It has developed proprietary tools and a unique understanding of PP2A which allows it to therapeutically reactivate PP2A, a critical enzyme regulating protein de-phosphorylation and tumor growth, with the potential to create a new class of anti-cancer drugs. Rappta has a strong scientific, management and commercial team. Its scientific team, led by CSO and co-founder, Professor Goutham Narla, Former Division Chief of Genetic Medicine at the University of Michigan, represents world-leading expertise in PP2A. It is backed by blue-chip investors Advent Life Sciences, Novartis Venture Fund, Novo Seeds and a family office. For more information, go to https://www.rappta-therapeutics.com/.

About PP2A

Reversible phosphorylation is a fundamental mechanism controlling all cell signaling and communication and this process is regulated through the opposing actions of phosphatases (which remove phosphate groups from proteins) and kinases (which add phosphate groups to proteins). Altered cellular signaling because of protein hyperphosphorylation, results in the sustained growth of malignant cells and is a hallmark of human cancer development and progression.

Protein Phosphatase 2A (PP2A) is a serine/threonine phosphatase that functions as a tumor suppressor by negatively regulating multiple oncogenic signaling pathways responsible for driving cancer progression. PP2A is made up of three subunits, that form a complete and active enzyme when bound together. The active enzyme is comprised of a scaffolding subunit (A), serving as the structural platform for the assembly of the catalytic (C) subunit and one substrate directing regulatory (B) subunit. In cancer, the tumor-suppressive activity of PP2A is often disrupted as a result of the inability of the three subunits to bind together correctly, rendering the PP2A enzyme inactive. This inactivation of PP2A, leads to increased oncogenic signaling, driving cancer progression and growth. Therefore, the reactivation of PP2A affords a unique therapeutic strategy to restore PP2A activity and cellular homeostasis, that can be used for the treatment of cancer and a broad range of other diseases.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and delivering life-changing medicines for people with severe rare diseases and cancer. OGSIVEO® (nirogacestat), approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment, is the Company's first FDA-approved therapy. SpringWorks also has a diversified targeted therapy pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, with programs ranging from preclinical development through advanced clinical trials. In addition to its wholly owned programs, SpringWorks has also entered into multiple collaborations with innovators in industry and academia to unlock the full potential for its portfolio and create more solutions for patients in need.

For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Rappta Therapeutics