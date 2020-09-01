Raptic Expands Their Portable Power Station Line With Titan XL

How? Titan XL draws its power from 500 watt-hours of capacity, giving it the capability to easily charge mobile devices and computers, so you never lose your connection to those you love. Titan also powers everything from small appliances to CPAP machines. It doesn't require any gas or fuel to operate, so it's eco-friendly, silent and safe to use anywhere you might need power—even indoors.

Titan XL makes it easy to:

Power and charge your portables. Titan XL can charge your laptop up to ten times, a smart phone over 40 times, or even run small appliances like mini fridges for over 20 hours of use.

Titan XL can charge your laptop up to ten times, a smart phone over 40 times, or even run small appliances like mini fridges for over 20 hours of use. Recharge for continued use. Power up your Titan XL in as little as 9 hours with a USB-C or 11 hours with the included wall adapter. You can even recharge the Titan XL with solar power in 9 hours (100-watt solar charger sold separately). All these options make it easy to charge on the go.

Take it with you on the go. Weighing 14 lbs, with an aluminum body and rubberized protection on all four corners, Titan XL is rugged and built to last, so it will withstand whatever situation you put it in. Titan XL comes equipped with an attached top strap and a detachable shoulder strap, so you can carry it with ease.

About Raptic:

Strong design. Built to Last.

Born and built in Los Angeles, Raptic prides itself on crafting electronic accessories that fit seamlessly into your world. Everything we offer, from our protective phone cases to our charging stations, are built with the L.A. lifestyle in mind, combining sophisticated details with strong protection to elevate the concept of drop-proof accessories. We use premium materials designed to function from the boardroom to brunch to backpacking across the globe—everything is crafted to be infinitely usable. With an eye toward the future, we're constantly looking for new ways to explore technology, make use of unique materials and employ refined, honest design to deliver industry-leading products that enhance your life and meet the demands of living in an Urban Jungle.

Learn more about Raptic at www.rapticstrong.com

