Raptic's Protective iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Cases
Oct 13, 2020, 14:55 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptic, a leading manufacturer of slim protective cases with strong design, introduces three case collections to outfit and protect the new iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Raptic's line of cases is tested to meet and exceed military drop test standards (MILSTD-810G) of up to 10 feet onto concrete and feature a raised front lip (1.2 mm) to help avoid the screen from being damaged or scratched. Raptic offers free shipping for all iPhone 12 cases within the US.
The Raptic Shield ($29.99) for iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max features:
- Enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, coupled with a soft rubber bumper, for ultimate protection
- Antimicrobial solution infused in the frame & back to keep your phone hygienically clean
- Honeycomb interior lining adds shock absorption for drops
- Clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone's sleek design and color
- Anodized aluminum frame, available in Red, Black, Blue or Iridescent, and user-friendly one-piece construction complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off
- Case compatible with all Qi Certified Wireless chargers
- Cases available for iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
The Raptic Air ($39.99) for iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max features:
- The first Raptic case to combine a clear rubber outside with two tough machined metal guards
- Clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone's sleek design and color, coated with rubber to prevent scratching and yellowing
- Our simple snap on construction means you don't need any tools to install the case, and it can be easily taken off.
- Anodized aluminum frame & case available in Red, Black, Blue or Clear/Silver, and user-friendly one-piece construction complements the premium quality of the iPhone.
- Case compatible with all Qi Certified Wireless chargers
- Cases available for iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
The Raptic Clear ($24.99) for iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max features:
- A clear case with dual layer shock protection to shield your iPhone from jolts, drops, scratches and more
- Antimicrobial coating built-in to keep your phone hygienically clean
- Inside is a layer of special DropShield shock absorbing polymer, which actively deflects the force of shocks away from your phone.
- Raised lip protects your screen from drops and surface scratches.
- Cases work with iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
