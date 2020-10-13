Raptic's Protective iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Cases

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptic, a leading manufacturer of slim protective cases with strong design, introduces three case collections to outfit and protect the new iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Raptic's line of cases is tested to meet and exceed military drop test standards (MILSTD-810G) of up to 10 feet onto concrete and feature a raised front lip (1.2 mm) to help avoid the screen from being damaged or scratched. Raptic offers free shipping for all iPhone 12 cases within the US.