Raptic's Protective Samsung Galaxy S21 Case Launch

The Raptic Shield ($29.99) for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, coupled with a soft rubber bumper, for ultimate protection

Antimicrobial solution infused in the frame & back to keep your phone hygienically clean

Honeycomb interior lining adds shock absorption for drops

Clear polycarbonate back shows off the Galaxy's sleek design and color

Anodized aluminum frame, available in Red, Black, or Iridescent, and user-friendly one-piece construction complements the premium quality of the Galaxy S21 while making the case even easier to put on/take off

Compatible with all Qi Certified Wireless chargers

Cases available for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra

About Raptic:

Born and built in Los Angeles, Raptic prides itself on crafting electronic accessories that fit seamlessly into your world. Everything we offer, from our protective phone cases to our charging stations, are built with the L.A. lifestyle in mind, combining sophisticated details with strong protection to elevate the concept of drop-proof accessories. We use premium materials designed to function from the boardroom to brunch to backpacking across the globe—everything is crafted to be infinitely usable. With an eye toward the future, we're constantly looking for new ways to explore technology, make use of unique materials and employ refined, honest design to deliver industry-leading products that enhance your life and meet the demands of living in an Urban Jungle.

Strong design. Built to Last. Learn more about Raptic at www.rapticstrong.com

Media Contact:

Hannah Grun

Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

