Raptive Hits Record 6,300+ Sites, Reinforcing Commitment to Human-Made Content on the Open Internet

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive, the top 10 global digital media company, leading creator partner and advocate for human-made content on the open internet, today announced record growth in 2025 as its network surpassed 6,300 unique, high-quality websites.

The expansion includes more than 1,000 new sites that joined this year, with 85% switching from an existing ad management company. Raptive now reaches 226 million monthly unique users, solidifying its position as the first choice for open internet creators and publishers, and the foremost advocate for creators in the industry.

In a digital landscape increasingly cluttered with AI slop, Raptive is taking a firm stance to ensure its network remains trustworthy for both readers and advertisers. Raptive denied or removed over 590 sites for AI-related issues this year alone, with 51 existing sites removed and 539 new applications rejected for violating policies on AI content.

"2025 has proved what we've always believed: independent, human creators are vital to the internet's future," said Raptive's Chief Growth Officer Marc McCollum. "Consumers and brands are seeking out real, original voices. Creators choose Raptive because they trust us to protect, value, and sustainably reward their essential work."

Raptive maintains one of the most rigorous and transparent site vetting processes across the digital media industry. Every site applying to join undergoes a multi-layer human review that evaluates content, quality, ownership, and traffic. To be approved, sites must demonstrate:

All content must be uniquely created, not duplicated or scraped.

Content must offer depth, insight, and reliability.

Sites must be suitable for advertisers, free from deceptive, explicit, or harmful content.

Sites must show meaningful human involvement in creation, editing, and oversight.

The company performs ongoing monitoring across the network to detect the introduction of unreviewed AI-generated content, removing sites immediately if violations are found.

Raptive is deeply committed to supporting the financial health of its partners and has paid more than $3.6 billion to creators to date, underscoring the company's commitment to fostering stable, long-term revenue streams for creators. Advertisers share this trust: Raptive ranked #1 in trust among all sales houses in Jounce Media's 2025 sentiment report, outperforming its closest competitors by more than 20 percentage points.

In a move to strengthen the broader open internet, Raptive recently revised its minimum requirements to welcome sites with at least 25,000 monthly pageviews. This change unlocks the company's industry-leading monetization tools, insights, and premium brand partnerships for thousands of emerging creators, further diversifying the audiences available to advertisers and bolstering the future of independent media.

About Raptive

Raptive is a top 10 global digital media company built for content creators and home to one of the largest and most diverse audiences on the internet. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management platform with comprehensive monetization and audience support, enabling creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $3.6 billion to date, propelling Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, and Lifestyle. Raptive is the premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.com.

