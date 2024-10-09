Raptive Introduces AI-Powered "Raptive Intelligence" to Help Advertisers Make Authentic Audience Connections

Proprietary Mindset Targeting Across Raptive's 5,200 Creator Sites Delivers Superior Engagement and Brand Performance.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive, the creator media company, today announced the launch of Raptive Intelligence, a suite of groundbreaking data and targeting solutions for advertisers. Among its standout features is Mindset Targeting, an AI-powered tool that predicts emotional responses to deliver more relevant and attention-grabbing in-context ad targeting. This innovation drives smarter, higher-performing campaigns at scale across Raptive's 5,200 premium sites and 191 million monthly visitors. Mindset Targeting taps into the authentic bond between creators and their audiences—a connection that, according to a Nielsen study, results in a more engaged consumer experience.

"Advertisers come to Raptive to reach consumers where they are most engaged and access the authentic connections creators have with their audiences. By combining AI with our expansive network of 5,200 creators, Raptive Intelligence makes advertisers' investments work harder," said Marla Newman, EVP of Sales at Raptive. "With Raptive Intelligence, brands can strategically place ads when consumers are most likely to respond, optimizing outcomes and achieving outstanding results."

Mindset Targeting predicts emotional responses to deliver more relevant and attention-grabbing in-context ad targeting. Post this

Advertisers can leverage Raptive Intelligence through three unique targeting strategies:

Mindset Targeting, powered by AI: Raptive creates meaningful and impactful segments beyond traditional demographics, tailoring ads and targeting to resonate with each specific mindset.

Raptive creates meaningful and impactful segments beyond traditional demographics, tailoring ads and targeting to resonate with each specific mindset. Contextual Targeting: Raptive's rich data allows for precision contextual targeting across 38 content verticals

Raptive's rich data allows for precision contextual targeting across 38 content verticals Audience Targeting: Based on audience behavior across Raptive's 5,200 creator sites

Raptive delivers a unique combination of contextual depth and granularity with a deep consumer connection. Raptive Intelligence is powered by these capabilities, analyzing tens of millions of pieces of content across the company's diverse creator network. This insight enables Raptive to uncover nuanced patterns in audience interests, values, and behaviors, offering a multi-dimensional understanding of consumer mindsets as they engage with content. Raptive Intelligence anticipates cultural shifts, predicts consumer trends, and identifies the content that will resonate most effectively with audiences at any moment.

In initial tests, Mindset Targeting exceeded benchmarks in driving brand consideration, brand favorability, and ad recall. A current campaign for the All-New Toyota Camry uses Mindset Targeting to identify and engage four distinct mindsets within Toyota's custom target audience to boost website engagement and reinforce perceptions of Toyota Camry as a joy-inducing sedan that adapts to individual lifestyles and enhances the driving experience. By deploying customized strategies for four unique Camry mindsets, the campaign is currently pacing at twice the established action benchmarks. The campaign is also successfully increasing perceptions of Camry as a car that enhances users' driving experiences and amplifies the mood.

Raptive's pioneering approach to user privacy and cookieless technologies ensures that Raptive Intelligence is supported by proven data and technology infrastructure. The company's unparalleled ID graph ensures maximum scale for campaign performance, and their clean room and ID partnerships with the major solutions providers in the industry enable advertiser data to be linked with Raptive's data, enhancing targeting and maximizing attribution. Raptive's investments in Privacy Sandbox technology and other cookieless solutions will ensure that Raptive Intelligence delivers value far into the future.

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators and is home to one of the internet's largest and most diverse audiences. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management platform with a comprehensive suite of monetization, audience, and business solutions that enable creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $2.5 billion and propelled Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle. Raptive is the premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.com.

SOURCE Raptive