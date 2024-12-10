RAPTIVE SELECTS TRIPLELIFT AS PREFERRED SUPPLY SIDE PLATFORM FOR ALL MEDIA BUYS THROUGH RAPTIVE REPRESENTS

Effective Immediately, New Partnership Will Target Agencies and Brands Through 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the ad tech platform elevating digital advertising across every screen, today announced that it has been selected by Raptive , the full-service creator media company that powers creator independence, as the preferred Supply-Side Platform (SSP) partner for its Raptive Represents program. The two brands will collaborate to secure additional investment in diverse publishers from targeted agencies and brands, launch joint efforts supporting diverse advertising, and consolidate in-market programmatic demand to TripleLift's ecosystem targeting Raptive supply.

TripleLift is the largest minority-owned SSP in ad tech and now has the ability to offer a single programmatic pathway that allows budgets targeting specific consumer markets to flow directly to Raptive's diverse-owned inventory, which Jounce has identified as the largest source for advertisers who want to reach diverse-owned media. This makes the partnership and new offering a win for advertisers who want to meet supplier diversity goals with ease.

As the premiere creator media company, Raptive exclusively represents more than 500 minority-owned websites, which collectively reach an audience of 58 million people across 27 verticals.

"Given Raptive's position representing so much of the diverse-owned digital ad inventory on the open web, this partnership makes sense for TripleLift and our goals," said Thomas Brandon, economic inclusion lead at TripleLift. "We have long been committed to helping diverse-owned businesses. Now, with Raptive's strong relationships with this incredible community of diverse and independent creators, we can bring them even more success as a team. Raptive understands our vision for fostering inclusivity, especially among publishers and creators, and we are so proud to be named a preferred partner."

"Raptive and TripleLift share a deep commitment to supporting underrepresented creators on the open web. Our Raptive Represents program provides a tailored, end-to-end advertising solution designed to empower creators from diverse backgrounds while driving meaningful impact for our clients," said Marla Newman, Raptive's EVP of Sales. "This partnership with TripleLift will amplify diverse voices and ensure more advertiser media spend goes to minority business owners across the entire supply chain, from the publishers to the SSP. This collaboration will drive value for all involved—from creators to brands—by building authentic, inclusive representation opportunities."

About TripleLift

We're TripleLift, an advertising platform on a mission to elevate digital advertising through beautiful creative, quality publishers, actionable data, and smart targeting. Through over 1 trillion monthly ad transactions, we help publishers and platforms monetize their businesses. Our technology is where the world's leading brands find audiences across online video, connected television, display, and native ads. Brand and enterprise customers choose us because of our innovative solutions, premium formats, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing their performance. We are part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. As an NMSDC-certified minority-owned business, we qualify for diverse spending goals and are committed to economic inclusion. Find out how TripleLift raises up the programmatic ecosystem at triplelift.com.

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators and is home to one of the internet's largest and most diverse audiences. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management platform with a comprehensive suite of monetization, audience, and business solutions that enable creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $2.5 billion and propelled Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle. Raptive is the premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.com.

