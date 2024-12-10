Raptor Technologies Acquires SmartPass

Raptor Adds Digital Hall Pass Solution to its Comprehensive Portfolio of School Safety Solutions

HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies®, the leader in school safety software solutions, today announced the acquisition of SmartPass, a market-leading digital hall pass system. This strategic acquisition expands the reach of Raptor's holistic safety solutions for K-12 schools, addressing every aspect of school safety from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery, and now, efficient student movement management.

"Raptor Technologies has always been committed to providing schools with the most advanced products meeting the needs of school safety practitioners," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "More and more schools are asking for digital hall pass solutions as part of bolstering school safety protocols. We are excited to be integrating the SmartPass technology with the Raptor product portfolio as we continue helping schools and districts build upon their safety practices and procedures."

SmartPass, trusted by thousands of schools across the United States, has revolutionized how schools track and manage student movement, promoting accountability and reducing classroom disruptions. The integration of SmartPass with Raptor's product portfolio will provide the most comprehensive unified platform for schools to manage daily operations and safety more effectively.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Raptor," said Peter Luba, CEO of SmartPass. "Our shared vision for safer, more efficient schools will enable us to accelerate innovation and enhance the impact we deliver to our customers. By leveraging Raptor's resources, expertise, and complementary product portfolio, we can unlock even greater value for the schools and districts we serve."

The acquisition underscores Raptor's ongoing commitment to its mission to serve as a trusted partner to K-12 schools, offering a robust portfolio of products adapting to schools' evolving safety and operational needs.

IKONA Partners, a San Francisco-based technology-focused boutique investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SmartPass and Reach Capital in this transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Raptor.

For more information about this acquisition and Raptor's solutions, visit www.raptortech.com.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety lifecycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor's globally integrated product portfolio includes VisitorSafe™, VolunteerSafe™, StudentSafe™, StaffSafe™, DismissalSafe™, EventSafe™, Emergency Management, SIGMA® Threat Management, PayK12® and the PublicSchoolWORKS® training and compliance platform. To learn more about Raptor, visit www.raptortech.com

About SmartPass

Supporting over 3,000 K–12 schools nationwide, SmartPass is a digital hall pass + student accountability solution that replaces traditional hall passes to foster better student outcomes. SmartPass empowers educators and students, minimizes classroom disruptions, maximizes instructional time, and makes student management easier and less stressful. Learn more at www.smartpass.app.

