Raptor Technologies Enables 17 Florida School Districts with Panic Alert for Alyssa's Law Requirement

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies, the leader in school safety software, announced today that Raptor Alert is being implemented within 17 Florida school districts as their panic alert provider for compliance with Alyssa's Law. These districts include Baker, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Duval, Gadsden, Hamilton, Hardee, Holmes, Indian River, Marion, Nassau, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, and Washington County Public Schools. The majority of these districts have already deployed Raptor Alert within their schools. In addition, over 30 Florida Charter, Private, and State schools have also signed agreements to utilize Raptor Alert. In total, this represents 25% of all Florida districts and nearly 20% of all Florida schools that will implement Raptor as their panic alert solution for the 2021-2022 school year.

Alyssa's Law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June of 2020, requires all Florida public schools to have a mobile panic alarm system in place for the 2021-2022 school year. Working closely with each school district, Raptor was able to roll out Raptor Alert in time for the 2021 school year. Five counties selected to deploy a combined solution that integrates Mutualink, Inc. technology and Raptor Alert, providing a robust information and communication sharing network that improves communications and teamwork among first responders. In addition, four districts purchased the full Emergency Management Suite that includes the Raptor Reunification module, which enables schools to reunite parents and students following a campus emergency quickly.

"We needed to partner with a software provider that works both on a mobile phone and in our existing infrastructure of computers and tablets, and one we could implement quickly," said Jim Culbert, the Chief Information Officer at Duval County Public Schools. "Raptor checked all the boxes, and in adding the integrated Raptor Reunification module that will be fully implemented in the 2021/2022 school year to Raptor Alert, we now have a robust suite of tools to help us respond and recover from any emergency."

"With this week also being America's Safe Schools Week, Raptor is excited so many districts in Florida have selected and deployed Raptor Alert," stated Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "It was an honor and a tremendous experience to engage with all 17 districts this summer, working with each county to get them up and running with Raptor Alert for the current school year so Florida families can feel safer sending their children to school this fall."

The Florida Department of Education selected Raptor Technologies' mobile panic alert, Raptor Alert, as one of the approved solutions for school districts to implement before the 2021 deadline. Raptor Alert is part of the Raptor Emergency Management Suite which consists of all the software tools districts need to track and report on safety drills, respond to emergencies big and small, and reunite families after any crisis.

