Raptor Technologies Integrates with Kognition AI to Strengthen School Safety Solutions

Combined AI and communication platform streamlines threat detection and response in schools

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies, the leading provider of school safety software, announced a system technology integration with Kognition AI, the market leader in cyber-physical threat detection systems. This integration aims to enhance emergency response and daily safety protocols within schools.

This integration provides a powerful tool for K-12 schools by combining Kognition's AI detection with Raptor Alert's communication and notification functionalities. Kognition's low-code artificial intelligence (AI) acts as a monitoring "force multiplier" for school security staff and integrates with existing camera and security infrastructures. This system continuously monitors for potential threats, including crowd formation, weapon detection, loitering, watchlist alerts, perimeter intrusion, after-hours activity, and license plate recognition (LPR) while protecting the privacy of students, staff, faculty, and visitors.

Through this integration, when an incident is identified, Kognition triggers an alert through Raptor Alert. Real-time in-app messaging ensures immediate sharing of vital information, including status updates and incident locations. This allows for a swift and coordinated response from school staff.

"At Raptor, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions to elevate school safety," said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer at Raptor Technologies. "This integration with Kognition represents a significant step forward. By combining their advanced AI threat detection with Raptor Alert's communication platform, we empower schools with a powerful tool for proactive monitoring and swift response. This is a crucial advancement in our mission to safeguard schools and ensure a safe learning environment for everyone."

This collaboration highlights both Raptor Technologies and Kognition's commitment to creating a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff, leveraging cutting-edge technology to address the critical challenges in school safety.

"Our goal at Kognition is to leverage our artificial intelligence capabilities to deliver smart solutions for safer spaces," said Matias Klein, Kognition's Founder and CEO. "This partnership with Raptor is a perfect example. By integrating our AI within their alert system, we're creating a powerful solution that goes beyond simple detection. Schools gain a proactive edge with real-time threat identification, instant communication to mobilize staff and complete data security. This is the future of school safety – using technology to prevent incidents and foster a positive environment for students and staff."

About Kognition

Kognition is the leading provider of cyber-physical threat detection systems. Its AI security software integrates with existing cameras, access control systems, and IoT sensors turning them into real-time alerting and analytics platforms, delivering smart solutions for safer spaces. Kognition's user-friendly interface transforms surveillance video and IoT data into actionable intelligence to prevent hacking, theft, active shooters, and other threats all while protecting privacy and data security. A rapidly growing list of Fortune 500 customers rely on Kognition's products & services every day to enhance and automate security and safety in their buildings, schools, healthcare facilities and more.

For more information, please visit www.kognition.ai .

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety.

To learn more about becoming a partner with Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com/raptor-connect .

SOURCE Raptor Technologies