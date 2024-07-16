Raptor Technologies Integrates with Wahsega to Enhance School Safety Systems

Raptor Alert integration with Wahsega's Carina® PA platform enables instantaneous emergency notifications across a school campus

HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies, the leading provider of school safety software and Wahsega® the leader in building communication and intelligence today announced the technology integration of their systems, enhancing emergency response and daily communication within school buildings.

The integration combines Wahsega's Carina®:PA platform with Raptor Alert, providing a powerful communication and safety solution for K-12 schools. In an emergency, the simultaneous activation of intercoms and visual displays in the Carina:PA platform significantly enhances the school's overall security and response readiness.

"By integrating our technologies, we are streamlining emergency response and communications in schools across the nation," said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer of Raptor. "This demonstrates Raptor's commitment to enabling schools to get the most safety value from their existing, best-in-class vendors versus requiring expensive, proprietary solutions," said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer.

Wahsega's Carina:PA platform is a comprehensive communication and safety solution designed specifically for K-12 schools. It enables schools to broadcast important announcements, events and educational content in real time, enhancing engagement and communication within the school community.

Through the partnership between Wahsega and Raptor, everyone within a school building will receive an array of mass communications when a user initiates a response through Raptor Alert, ensuring that critical safety information is disseminated instantly and effectively.

Greg Coonley, CEO of Wahsega, added, "Partnering with Raptor Technologies marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide schools with the tools they need to ensure a safe educational environment. This integration not only streamlines emergency procedures but also empowers teachers and staff with the ability to initiate a school-wide alert within seconds."

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about becoming a partner with Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com/raptor-connect.

About Wahsega

Wahsega offers communications and control systems for buildings with Carina®. The Carina platform is a comprehensive system that combines Public Address (PA) System, Intercom, LED Signage, and Bell Scheduling functionalities. All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit www.wahsega.com.

