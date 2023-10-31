Raptor Technologies Launches New Raptor® Community Platform

News provided by

Raptor Technologies

31 Oct, 2023, 10:52 ET

Raptor Community fosters collaboration and shared best practices for school districts utilizing Raptor's products

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the leading provider of school safety software, is excited to announce the launch of Raptor Community. This platform provides all Raptor customers with an easy-to-use collaboration platform to help them engage with one another to share knowledge about Raptor products, share school safety best practices and stay informed about the changing landscape of school safety challenges and solutions.

"We created Raptor Community to bring schools and districts from different regions together, making it easy for them to connect, share ideas and learn from each other's best practices," said Jessica Comarata, community manager at Raptor. "This is a place where you can find direct support from fellow Raptor users, have a chance to influence future product updates and a space where you can learn how to make the most of your Raptor products."

Raptor Community gives users a forum to seek advice, share success stories or discuss their own unique challenges that they face. The goal is to foster meaningful interactions and collaboration among safety advocates, all working towards enhancing school well-being.

"The new Raptor Community is a game-changer for school districts, allowing us to better collaborate with one another, refine our safety strategies and ultimately create a safer and more secure environment for our students and staff," said Todd Brendel, director of security at Dayton ISD, KY. "Connecting with the Raptor Community is like having a support system at our fingertips."

Designed to foster collaboration and discussion around the best practices of school safety and security, the Raptor Community also gives users the means to be active participants in helping grow and evolve the positive impact of technology on school safety.

"Establishing a culture of school safety stands as a paramount priority in safeguarding our students," said Nelson Lins, chief operating officer at Raptor Technologies "Through Raptor Community, our valued customers gain the opportunity to broaden their school safety support network and exchange strategies with Raptor users nationwide, all geared towards our collective mission of protecting every child, every school, every day."

Raptor customers can access Raptor Community by navigating to the Support Center once they are logged in, or they can go directly to www.community.raptortech.com.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 different countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.  

Media Contact

Bailey Wray
anthonyBarnum Public Relations
[email protected]
318.470.5403

SOURCE Raptor Technologies

Also from this source

Raptor Technologies' StudentSafe™ Wins 2023 Campus Safety BEST Award; Raptor® Connect™ Receives Honorable Mention

Raptor Technologies' StudentSafe™ Wins 2023 Campus Safety BEST Award; Raptor® Connect™ Receives Honorable Mention

Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the U.S. leader in school safety software, today announces that its patented solution, Raptor StudentSafe, was selected ...
Raptor Technologies Congratulates the Co-Winners of the 2023 Campus Safety K-12 Director of the Year Competition

Raptor Technologies Congratulates the Co-Winners of the 2023 Campus Safety K-12 Director of the Year Competition

Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the leading provider of school safety software, proudly congratulates the two co-winners of the 2023 Campus Safety K-12 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.