Raptor Technologies® Partners with RapidSOS to Deliver Enhanced Emergency 911 Response to Schools

"Partnering with RapidSOS helps us deliver on the promise of protecting every child, every school, every day," said Gray Hall, CEO, Raptor Technologies. "Raptor Alert generates a great deal of critical data that first responders can use to save lives. By integrating our solutions to work together seamlessly, we empower 911 operators, dispatchers, and emergency personnel with a single source for mission-critical information that can help them respond to incidents faster than ever."



"We're united in our commitment to empowering safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide," said Jessica Reed, Vice President of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS. "Together with our RapidSOS Ready Emergency Community, we're providing people with an added layer of safety and security. We're also proud to support our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually."

With the launch of this solution, Raptor Alert will be recognized as RapidSOS Ready – allowing critical data to be sent directly to local 911 agencies in an emergency through the RapidSOS Platform. To learn more about the solution, visit www.raptortech.com/protect-your-school.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor is driven by our mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 35,000 K-12 U.S. schools to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, and emergency management software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

About RapidSOS, Inc.

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS supports first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

