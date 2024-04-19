Raptors vs Pacers Halftime Show Presented by the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau Showcasing the City of East Point "Where the World Meets" to Canada

From the opening seconds, it looked like viewers were in for a treat for a 90's classic serenade – London heartthrob Monie Love, known for being in the middle, took center stage during the first official time out, bringing a high-energy performance of "It's a Shame" to set the stage for what was yet to come.

Summer anthem hitman Montell Jordan and the one not to be played with, Ms. Yo-Yo herself, brought electrifying performances during halftime of "This Is How We Do It" and "You Can't Play with My Yo-Yo." And if that wasn't enough of a throwback surprise, fans also enjoyed a duet of "Ladies First" from Monie Love and Yo-Yo that had them on their feet.

Celebrity influencers representing the East Point brand were TLC 90 Day Fiancé cast members Shaeeda and Bilal. They wore East Point branded jerseys that had the crowd in awe as they engaged in excited conversations. Joining them was Canada's own television personality, Auntie Jillian, who also serves as a brand Ambassador for East Point.

Present for the game from East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau was Chairman Neel Shah and President Chantel Ross Francois, joined by Julian Franklin Vice President, Partnership Development & Strategy, MLSE amongst others. "My mission is to expand the indelible imprint of the City of East Point worldwide; this includes Toronto, an international target market, and will span multiple points worldwide as we work diligently to raise brand awareness of the unique offerings for all Visitors, Business Meetings & Conventions, increasing overnight stays and the economic impact to businesses in the City of East Point" says Chantel Ross Francois, President.

"Toronto Raptors fans bring unprecedented energy to Scotiabank Arena every game night and our partnership with East Point allows us to build this excitement even further by tapping into music and other impactful elements of culture surrounding basketball. We are proud to work together to bring new in-arena experiences to our fans." Julian Franklin, Vice President, Partnership Development & Strategy, MLSE.

The City of East Point is Metro Atlanta's Hidden Gem, just 5 minutes from the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield Jackson International. It is footsteps to Tyler Perry Studios and a sought-after filming destination for some fan favorite shows, such as Ozark and Stranger Things. Most importantly, The East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau promotes the destination to different markets nationally and internationally to give audiences a taste of its rich history, arts, and culture. This impactful event kicked off at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, inviting fans to "Where the World Meets".

