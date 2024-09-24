RaptorVision and Corsight announce Strategic Facial Intelligence and Enterprise AI Platform Partnership

Integrated AI solution that provides pro-active Event-Based Product Engagement and Facial Intelligence & Recognition will be on display at the CGA Strategic Conference - Accelerating Impact September 29th to October 1st, in Palm Springs, CA

LOS ANGELES and TELAVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaptorVision and Corsight are excited to announce that they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining Corsight's unparalleled Facial Intelligence solution with RaptorVision's AI Event-Based Product Engagement & Integration Platform for the Retail enterprise.

With AI playing an ever-present role in the competitive Retail Landscape, increased profits, reduced shrinkage and employee and customer safety remain key objectives to a successful retail operation. Operators realize that they need to invest in technology to remain ahead of the pack. The RaptorVision – Corsight partnership brings together best-in-class Facial Recognition & Intelligence with a State-of-the Art integrated suite of video analytics and AI Deep-Learning solutions that detect product engagement events, as well as a suspect's likeness in real-time. Corsight delivers unmatched performance with search capabilities of millions of records in a 10ms timeframe.

Corsight AI was chosen for its ability to reliably recognize individuals from existing CCTV cameras in a crowded retail environment — a capability that very few vendors possess. Corsight AI's unique methods for identifying specific scenarios based on people's appearance patterns create significant value by elevating security, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the user experience.

"The RaptorVsion-Corsight partnership brings together powerful capabilities not found anywhere else", said Chris Olson, RaptorVision's VP of Business Development. "Both Raptor and Corsight bring tremendous value to the Retail Market. By enhancing the retailer's ability to swiftly and pro-actively identify and track a person-of-interest (POI) within a store or across a retailers network of locations, overall security and loss prevention initiatives are strengthened significantly.

Kai Mizrahi, Corsight AI VP of Product, said: "Our partnership with RaptorVision represents a significant advance in the evolution of facial intelligence technology for Retail Operators. We are thrilled that RaptorVision has tightly integrated Corsight AI's advanced recognition abilities to address some of the major pain points for retailers effectively."

The combined solution seamlessly integrates advanced facial recognition technology with the RaptorVision Product Engagement Platform without requiring any additional legwork on the part of retail operator personnel. All event related data is captured and accessible via the RaptorVision mobile app, integrated VMS bookmarks, and portal dashboard. By proactively collecting, organizing, classifying and presenting relevant events, case management becomes an automated outcome.

About RaptorVision

RaptorVision is the most innovative, patented technology on the market. It is "Purpose Built" to focus on Product Engagement utilizing both analytics and AI. This unique approach allows for better detection of Organized Retail Crime and Shop Lifting Activity while improving the Retail Customer Experience as well as employee safety. For more information visit raptor-vision.com

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI transforms overlooked video footage into valuable, actionable insights with highly accurate facial intelligence capabilities, even in real-world conditions such as poor video quality, low light, motion, and distance. Trusted by law enforcement and commercial organizations globally, Corsight AI's technology delivers real-time monitoring and retrospective analysis, ensuring fast identification and threat investigation.

