Rapyd Expands Americas Leadership Team, Appoints LeAnne Hoang as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer and Robert MacColl as Head of Network Partnerships

LeAnne Hoang, the newly appointed Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, brings a wealth of regulatory and compliance knowledge to Rapyd with over 20 years of experience in risk management and strategy development. A veteran compliance officer, prior to joining Rapyd Hoang served as VP of Cross River Bank as part of a team dedicated to building the Banking as a Service division for Fintech and Startups. Hoang began her career in the FDIC as a Commissioned Bank Examiner - focusing on Safety & Soundness and later became a BSA & IT Specialist in the FDIC San Francisco Office.

"I am thrilled to be joining a team that offers businesses direct access to global markets and removes the challenges of managing local compliance across multiple markets," said Hoang. "Rapyd allows businesses to focus on their core services while we navigate much of the risk and compliance issues on their behalf. Ensuring compliance in one market is no small feat and the challenge that Rapyd has undertaken, very successfully, to guarantee compliance in so many markets is the secret sauce that will truly enable the new age of digital cross-border commerce and finance."

Robert MacColl comes to Rapyd with over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry, both in a consulting capacity and at financial institutions. Specializing in deploying innovative payments and banking solutions that drive growth, MacColl most recently served as the Head of Client Development at Cross River Bank and as a Payments Expert at Silicon Valley Bank, where he focused on partnering with leading fintech and payments companies and deploying API driven banking solutions.

"Strategic relationships between financial institutions, from banks to payment processors to fintechs, are the lifeblood of the industry, fueling new initiatives and dynamic services that propel the industry forward," said MacColl. "It is exciting to join Rapyd at such a major junction, where forging major partnerships in different localities will drive substantial impact and growth for the company."

"We are happy to welcome LeAnne and Robert to the Rapyd team. Both are recognized as industry experts in their respective fields and come with the deep know-how and strategic expertise we need to accelerate our growth," said Eric Rosenthal, Managing Director and VP Rapyd Americas. "Both are filling major roles and are a testimony to our investment commitment in the region, where we have aggressive plans to grow rapidly.

