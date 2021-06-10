Rapyd Expands Senior leadership Team, Appointing Casey Bullock as Chief Revenue Officer and Revital Lavie Cohen as Global VP HR, and promoting LeAnne Hoang to Global Chief Risk and Compliance Officer

Revital Lavie Cohen comes to Rapyd with over 20 years of strategic HR and business leadership experience, and a passion for both organizational and employee growth. Prior to joining Rapyd Revital was the GM of Powerhouse Ventures, an investment arm of NSO Group, and the Chief People Officer of NSO group, a leading cyber company. As the Global VP of HR at Rapyd, Revital will play a key role in enabling the constant and rapid growth of the company, attracting, developing and retaining global talent and overseeing employee experience as Rapyd continues to develop its international presence.

LeAnne Hoang, the newly appointed Global Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, recently joined Rapyd to oversee Risk & Compliance for the Americas region, and now steps up into the global role as a Department Head. In this position LeAnne will be collaborating with regulators and navigating global regulatory frameworks, ensuring Rapyd's compliance with local policies and licensing regimes, and shape Rapyd's global Risk, Compliance, and AML processes and policies. A veteran compliance officer, LeAnne brings in a wealth of regulatory and compliance knowledge within the financial services and fintech industries.

"I'm happy to welcome the new members of our team, Casey and Revital, and to congratulate LeAnne on her new position, as they take on their new critical roles at Rapyd. Each of them brings strategic value to the company, as Rapyd continues to grow, expand into new markets, and launch new solutions," said Arik Shtilman, CEO and Co-founder of Rapyd. "The acceleration of growth that Rapyd has undergone over the past year has created multiple new opportunities for us, and with the new additions to our leadership team we will be well-positioned to seize them and continue our upward trajectory."

