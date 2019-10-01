Rapyd Secures $100 Million in Funding to Fuel Global Fintech-as-a-Service Expansion

With this new investment, the company will continue to build out its unified cloud-based technology platform that helps businesses quickly integrate Fintech and payment capabilities into any commerce application. The funding will also be used to further build out the Rapyd Global Payment Network that helps businesses expand in local and cross-border markets by reaching more than four billion consumers with a broad range of local payment methods beyond credit cards. Rapyd is paving the way for the growing global wave of Fintech and commerce modernization being undertaken by e-commerce merchants, gig economy platforms, financial institutions, and technology providers looking to enable highly localized customer experiences.

"We are excited to work with Oak HC/FT, Tiger Global, Coatue and our other long-term investors to continue building and rolling out our Fintech-as-a-service platform globally," said Arik Shtilman, co-founder and CEO of Rapyd. "Global commerce is at a critical inflection point as businesses are pressed to launch new applications, process and accept local payment methods, disburse funds, and manage risk and compliance so they can offer highly localized customer experiences without having to build their own infrastructure. The expectation today is that this must happen around the world in order to drive growth into new markets. As more than half of all transactions worldwide are facilitated via bank transfers and cash, merchants find it increasingly difficult to digitally enable local payment methods and process cross-border sales that are required for international expansion."

"As financial services become increasingly digitized and global, Rapyd's fintech-as-a-service approach has tremendous growth potential," said Tricia Kemp, co-founder and managing partner at Oak HC/FT. "We're thrilled to back and partner with the Rapyd team as they tackle one of the biggest challenges in financial services by helping businesses navigate the complexity of local and cross-border digital payments."

"We are excited to become investors in Rapyd and believe the Company is enabling global internet companies to improve their ability to accept local payments in emerging markets. We are impressed with Arik and his team and the differentiated platform Rapyd has built," said Scott Shleifer, Partner, Tiger Global Management.

Rapyd supports the expansion of local and cross-border businesses for any type of commerce or Fintech application from one unified platform by managing the complexity of connecting disparate local payment systems, integrating any type of local payment method, and ensuring local regulations and compliance requirements are met.



Rapyd's global Fintech-as-a-service platform provides a number of capabilities including:



The ability to accept cash, bank transfers, e-wallets, and local debit card payments in over 100 countries;

Disbursements in over 170 countries;

Multi-currency settlement to a single file across 65 currencies;

Advanced real-time foreign exchange services, that on average, provide a lower cost to clients and their consumers, and are more profitable, due to advanced FX hedging technology;

Comprehensive global Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Counter Financing Terrorism (CFT) services.

