RAQUEL WELCH WIGS CONTINUES TO SOLIDIFY HER LEGACY AS A STYLE ICON

With the launch of LOVE ALWAYS, RAQUEL and the Appointment of Frank Campanella as Creative Lead

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raquel Welch was a legendary talent with vivacious beauty both inside and out. After her passing in 2023, HairUWear Inc. became even more committed to continuing her legacy through her wig collection, which in 2023 also celebrated its 25-year anniversary as the leading premium brand. Today, the brand is pleased to unveil LOVE ALWAYS, RAQUEL, the final wig that Raquel worked on and was photographed in, as well as announce the appointment of Raquel's longtime personal stylist and Vice President, Design and Production, Frank Campanella as the official Creative Lead for the brand.

Raquel Welch in the LOVE ALWAYS, RAQUEL Wig Frank Campanella, Vice President, Design and Production, Raquel Welch Wigs and Raquel Welch

LOVE ALWAYS, RAQUEL, a stylish and easy-to-wear bob, was created in collaboration with Campanella, who is committed to honoring Raquel in this new role. "After years of collaborating with Raquel, there is no one better for this position," said Michael Napolitano, President and CEO, HairUWear Inc.

"Delivering the highest quality of any brand was Raquel and HairUWear's commitment to customers, and that's just what we'll continue to do," said Campanella. "As we worked on new styles, Raquel's mantra always was to make it nothing but the best. Then make it better. We are carrying that mantra into everything we do in the future."

A flair for style and an eye for trending fashion has kept Frank Campanella at the leading edge of hair design throughout his professional beauty career. As owner of the prestigious Halo Salon in Chicago, Campanella worked frequently with ABC Television Studios, styling for celebrity clients including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Griffin, Katie Couric, Rosie O'Donnell, Sigourney Weaver, Stevie Nicks and Morgan Fairchild. Campanella brings his combined expertise in special event styling, various hair extension applications, wigs and modern hair color techniques to HairUWear and the Raquel Welch brand.

LOVE ALWAYS, RAQUEL, $499, is available today at all Raquel Welch Wigs retailers including The Wig Company.

About HairUWear, Inc.: Founded in 1968, HairUWear has become a trusted name in the beauty industry, known for innovative, high-quality hair products designed to celebrate individuality and style. With an ever-expanding product line, HairUWear is dedicated to helping people express themselves confidently and beautifully.

About Raquel Welch Wigs: Raquel Welch Wigs offers a vast range of stylish, fashion-forward hair solutions designed to empower women to feel confident, beautiful and effortlessly chic. Known for combining cutting-edge design with comfort and wearability, the Raquel Welch collection is a favorite among women looking for premium hair alternatives, from everyday wear to special occasions. With her passion for making beauty accessible to all, Raquel Welch continues to inspire and elevate the lives of women across the globe. Her legacy endures through her innovative designs, timeless elegance, and commitment to empowering others to embrace their personal style.

Media Contact:

Lauren Donner Levinson

[email protected]

SOURCE HairUWear, Inc.