Rare & Forever Diamonds Launches Finished Bridal & Fashion Jewelry Lines Featuring Exclusive Diamonds Graded for Superior Quality, Accuracy, and Consistency

"We are excited to deliver new Rare & Forever collections that feature the highest quality diamonds and provide buyers confidence that their diamond has benefitted from the skills and technology of the most advanced diamond grading and verification instruments in the world," said Andrew Rickard, Vice President of Operations for RDI Diamonds, the supplier of Rare & Forever diamonds. "These collections are only available through authorized jewelers, local businesses that buyers know and trust, offering assurance and confidence that buyers cannot get online."

To ensure against the grading inaccuracies and inconsistencies that are common in the jewelry industry, Rare & Forever diamonds are graded with technology that uses proprietary color and clarity grading. Diamonds and jewelry are pre-screened for brown, green, or milky qualities to ensure maximum brilliance.

The Rare & Forever Diamond Bridal and Fashion Jewelry Line

The new bridal and fashion jewelry lines offer customers attainable luxury in the most highly demanded design styles available today. They were designed under stringent quality and control design standards to meet Rare & Forever requirements. Each diamond in the collection is hand selected for quality and laser inscribed for security. Collections reflect classic and trending styles, featuring diamonds in a range of carat weights. The lines include:

Semi-Mounts Collection

Set in 14 carat white gold, this collection is carefully designed in seven styles reflecting current market trends. Stackable Bands Collection

Three trending and unique styles of stackable rings available in white gold, rose gold, yellow gold, and platinum. Solitaire Pendant Collection

Innovative design prevents pendants from flipping, a common design flaw seen in many pendants. Available in two quality types, Rare and Forever Plus and Rare and Forever for lower price point. Stud Earrings Collection

Available in multiple metal types and carat weights. Available in two quality types, Rare and Forever Plus and Rare and Forever for lower price point. The setting features a unique, one of a kind design element exclusive to the Rare & Forever brand. Solitaire Ring Collection

Available in multiple metal types and carat weights. Available in two quality types, Rare and Forever Plus and Rare and Forever for lower price point.

Rare & Forever Diamond Authorized Jewelers

The Rare & Forever Diamond collections are available for purchase only through Rare & Forever authorized jewelers. Purchasing from a local small business, rather than a large online retailer, enables buyers to view their diamond in person, provides diamond education from a knowledgeable, trustworthy source, and establishes a relationship for future jewelry purchases, repairs and cleanings.

Rare & Forever diamonds offer an Upgrade for Life Program that guarantees buyers the value of their purchase and facilitates upgrade purchases. Purchases also come with the satisfaction of knowing Rare & Forever is a proud supporter of Diamonds Do Good, a global nonprofit organization whose mission is supporting programs that develop and empower people in natural diamond communities and sharing these stories of positive impact. For more information on Rare & Forever and how to become an authorized jeweler visit, https://rdidiamonds.com/retailer-resources/client-promo-tools/rare-and-forever .

About Rare & Forever

Rare & Forever believes in more than just diamonds. We stand for inclusivity, diversity, and love of all kinds—a true reflection of you and all of your facets. Graded by the unrivaled proprietary AI technology, we promise accuracy, consistency, and uncompromised integrity with each diamond. Our diamonds are exclusively available at our authorized Rare & Forever jewelers for assurance and beauty you simply cannot find online. Our experts will help you find a diamond as rare as your journey and as forever as your love.

