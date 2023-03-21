Rare 120+ Year Old Coin Collection to be Auctioned For The First Time Ever

The Numismatic Cabinet of James Allaire Millholland is Worth in Excess of $1 Million

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stack's Bowers Galleries is very proud to present for the first time the collection of James Allaire Millholland, a coin collection valued at over $1 Million that has been locked away for more than 120 years.

The Millholland Collection brings us back in time for a rare glimpse at old-school collecting, beautifully laid out in custom-built wood trays and cabinets. Stack's Bowers Galleries expects great excitement when the approximately 550 coins in the collection cross the auction block in their Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo, March 21st and 22nd in Baltimore.

After having been tucked away for well over a century, Stack's Bowers Galleries is honored to bring Millholland's collection to the numismatic market. Nowadays, it is unheard of to come across a private collection that has remained untouched and intact for over a century, as most collections dating to the 19th century have long since been dispersed or are in museum collections.

The collection includes all denominations from the half cent through the silver dollar and begins with the 1790s-era coins struck for general circulation, with Proofs predominating with coins of the 1860s and later. About one third of the collection is composed of Proofs and some of these were very possibly purchased directly from the Mint.

Stack's Bowers Galleries team has highlighted several pieces from the Millholland Collection, especially the 1865 Proof Liberty Seated dollar, which is third-party graded by PCGS as Proof-66+ (on a scale of 1 to 70), putting this lovely specimen in the upper echelon of its date and type with few finer pieces extant.

