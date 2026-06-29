BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greencrest Commercial Real Estate announced the availability of Suite 140 at Bonita Crossings Plaza, a 3,950-square-foot medical office suite located at 28410 Bonita Crossings Boulevard in Bonita Springs, Florida. The move-in-ready space presents a rare opportunity for healthcare providers seeking large medical office space in one of Southwest Florida's most established healthcare corridors.

Rare 3,950-Square-Foot Medical Office Leasing Opportunity Available in Bonita Springs

As demand for medical office space continues to grow throughout Lee and Collier counties, larger healthcare facilities have become increasingly difficult to find. Consequently, Suite 140 stands out as one of the few available opportunities capable of supporting urgent care centers, primary care groups, specialty practices, oncology providers, peptide and wellness clinics, diagnostic providers, rehabilitation services, and multi-provider healthcare organizations.

One of the suite's most valuable features is its existing dedicated X-ray department. Unlike many medical office opportunities that require costly renovations and equipment planning, Suite 140 already includes a substantial X-ray setup that can help qualified healthcare providers reduce build-out costs, accelerate occupancy timelines, and begin serving patients more quickly.

The property's established healthcare-oriented design provides a strong foundation for future medical tenants. In addition, the flexible 3,950-square-foot layout offers ample space for exam rooms, treatment areas, provider offices, administrative functions, patient waiting areas, and support staff. The existing floor plan allows healthcare organizations to operate efficiently while maintaining room for future growth and expansion.

Bonita Crossings Plaza offers exceptional accessibility for both patients and staff. Located directly off US-41, the property benefits from strong visibility and convenient access from Bonita Springs, Estero, North Naples, and surrounding communities. Furthermore, abundant on-site parking helps improve the patient experience and supports daily operational efficiency.

The surrounding demographics further strengthen the opportunity. More than 45,000 residents live within a three-mile radius of the property. Additionally, the local population has a median age of 62, with more than 44 percent of residents aged 65 or older. The nearby 34135 ZIP code also reports a median household income of approximately $95,210, supporting a wide range of healthcare and professional services.

With more than 47,000 vehicles traveling nearby US-41 each day, Suite 140 combines visibility, accessibility, a substantial existing X-ray department, and a large medical floor plan that is increasingly uncommon in today's Bonita Springs medical office market.

Healthcare organizations seeking large medical office space in Bonita Springs can learn more about Suite 140 at https://greencrestcre.com/properties/bonita-crossings-140/ or explore Bonita Crossings Plaza at https://greencrestcre.com/properties/crossings-plaza-bonita-springs-fl/.

Contact:

Kenneth Florman

[email protected]

239-524-9250

SOURCE Greencrest Commercial Real Estate