Rare 36 Unit Multi-Family in Costa Mesa, CA Hits the Market for $15,250,000

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seymour Group, an elite real estate group in Southern California, presents a rare 36-unit multifamily property in Costa Mesa. 755 W 18th St "Villa West Apartments'' resides in an Opportunity Zone and presents the opportunity for an investor to reposition and upgrade the apartment building to obtain market premium rents and capitalize on rents that average out to be 35% below market.

Built in 1963, 755 W 18th Street - "Villa West Apartments'', is a 36-unit apartment building composed of 9 detached buildings with a total square footage of 35,874 and a unit mix of (36) 2-bedroom +1.5-bathroom units. Each unit is 825 Sq. Ft, equating to 29,700 Net Rentable Sq. Ft. Situated on a 68,825 Sq. Ft. lot., The Villa West Apartments provides a wide range of amenities including controlled access with gated entry, carport parking with 60 parking spaces, an on-site managers office, on-site laundry facilities, community courtyard, pool, and private patios for tenants.

The Villa West Apartments is just one mile away from the Pacific Coast, and located near Orange Coast College, Vanguard University, the OC Fair & Event Center, and South Coast Plaza, which are all major employment and housing drivers for the area. The property is near the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that Costa Mesa has to offer.

