LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez officially announced that the brand will be launching into all 1500+ Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com, beginning on February 1, 2026. The expansion marks the first retail expansion for the brand since its 2020 launch.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez to Launch Nationwide in Ulta Beauty

"I'm so excited to bring Rare Beauty to Ulta Beauty," said Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty Founder and Creator. "I started Rare Beauty to help people feel seen and celebrated as they are. This brand is about accepting yourself fully and embracing all the things that make you, you. Expanding means we get to share that mission with even more people, and that makes me really proud."

Rare Beauty's entry into Ulta Beauty is a highly anticipated debut for the retailer, reflecting a shared goal of bringing "makeup made to feel good in" to a wider beauty enthusiast audience. The nationwide rollout also marks Ulta Beauty's first guest donation partnership with a brand. From February 1–28, 2026, when guests make a donation in-store at checkout, 50% of their contribution will be directed to the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation (UBCF), a 501(c)(3) public charity, and 50% will support the Rare Impact Fund, a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, also a 501(c)(3) public charity. All donations will help empower youth in communities across the country by supporting their wellbeing and mental health. All in-store guests will have the opportunity to donate at checkout. Donations are not tied to any specific brand, product, or service.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Ulta Beauty's partnership with Rare Beauty through our first-of-its-kind donation initiative with the Rare Impact Fund," said Kecia Steelman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ulta Beauty. "Supporting and giving back to our community through the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation is core to our DNA and reaffirms our commitment to using beauty as a force for good. To team up with Selena and Rare to authentically deliver on our values and drive impact is truly an honor. We look forward to welcoming new and existing guests to join our mission and help foster a sense of belonging and holistic well-being for all."

"Rare Beauty's expansion into Ulta Beauty marks an exciting new chapter for the brand." said Scott Friedman, Chief Executive Officer at Rare Beauty. Our goal is to make people feel good and that includes making it easier for our community and Ulta Beauty guests to find our products."

The launch will include an assortment of Rare Beauty's best-selling products and hero collections, including Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, the award-winning, weightless liquid blush that delivers high-impact color with just one dot that lasts up to 12 hours, Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel, Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick and more. The retailer will also debut two Ulta-exclusive kits – Selena's Most-Loved 3-Piece Set and Selena's Lash & Brow Duo – at launch.

"Rare Beauty is a truly one-of-a-kind brand, not only for the products but for the purpose on which the brand was built," said Lauren Brindley, Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer, Ulta Beauty. "That's why we're so proud to bring Rare to Ulta Beauty and drive its impact further. We are very thoughtful about which brands we launch, and as a brand that shares Selena's vision and values, we're thrilled to help propel Rare Beauty to new heights, while enabling even more beauty enthusiasts around the world to see their beautiful possibilities."

The exciting retail partnership will be highlighted with prominent exposure and branded elements in Ulta Beauty stores across the country and Ulta.com. This includes custom fixtures and eye-catching product merchandising, window banners featuring the founder and hero products, along with co-branded gift cards and more surprises, that bring the Rare Beauty brand to life.

"Expanding into Ulta Beauty gives us an opportunity to reach an entirely new audience while staying true to our founding mission of breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection. We're excited to continue to share this message and bring our fan favorite products to new customers," said Kim Magee, Chief Sales Officer at Rare Beauty.

Rare Beauty will be available to shop in all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com starting February 1, 2026.

About Rare Beauty:

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. This is makeup made to feel good in without hiding what makes you unique. We use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty is available at SEPHORA, Ulta Beauty, and RareBeauty.com.

About Rare Impact Fund:

The Rare Impact Fund was founded by Selena Gomez in 2020 as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. One percent of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which supports organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people globally. Additional funds are raised through philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org.

About Ulta Beauty:

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to approximately 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through a joint venture in Mexico, a franchise in the Middle East, and its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

About Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation:

Established in 2016, the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation (UBCF) is the philanthropic arm of Ulta Beauty, and a 501(c)(3) organization committed to making a positive impact by empowering the well-being of women and teens so they can unleash their own unique possibilities. Over the last decade, with the support of Ulta Beauty associates, guests and partners, UBCF has donated $72 million to nonprofit organizations that help support a holistic approach to wellbeing across our mind, body and community pillars. To learn more about UBCF, visit www.ulta.com/company/corporate-responsibility/community.

