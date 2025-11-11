Rare Breed Leaves Overly Processed Dog Treats in The Dust With New 3 Ingredient, Real Meat Formula

Disrupting the Pet Aisle with Human-Grade Treats Made With American-Sourced Meat

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your ride or die deserves better. New dog treat brand, Rare Breed , is challenging the status quo. Since its launch in May 2025, Rare Breed cruised into 2,530 Walmart stores nationwide, capturing consumers' attention with its bold packaging and no B.S. ingredients. By stripping away unwanted additives, Rare Breed delivers what dogs crave most: real, delicious, American-sourced meat.

Rare Breed's New 3 Ingredient, Real Meat Formula

Founded by a team of lifelong dog lovers, Rare Breed doesn't just believe in better for dogs. They demand better for dogs. That's why these elite treats are made with ONLY three ingredients: 100% American-sourced, hardwood-smoked beef or pork, flaxseed, and vinegar. That's it. Just human-grade ingredients and none of the other junk.

The real pup feedback? These treats are barkin' delicious. Plus, they're naturally high in protein, contain no artificial ingredients, and provide a source of omega-3 fatty acids that support overall health. It's a dog/human win-win. And because Rare Breed dog owners are always on the move, they've launched on-the-go 1oz bags that fit in your pocket, leash baggie or even motorcycle saddle bag.

"Our treats deliver the quality and nutrition discerning pet parents expect," Frank Jackman, Senior Brand Manager, explains. "We've crafted each tender meat cut to be large enough to satisfy big dogs while being easy to tear for smaller pups, making them a simple, satisfying reward for every kind of dog."

The lineup? Tender Meat Cuts made with Beef or Pork, available in 1 oz, 4.5 oz, and 12 oz bags, with the 4.5 oz Beef Pack as the brand's current best-seller. Rare Breed also offers a first-of-its-kind 8 oz multipack containing eight individual 1 oz pouches, a breakthrough format in the dog treat category that makes real meat rewards easier than ever.

For more information, visit rarebreedpet.com.

About Rare Breed

Rare Breed believes treating dogs to the real stuff isn't luxury. It's what they deserve. That's why these treats are human-grade and made with just 3 ingredients. No B.S. No processed junk. No fillers. No gimmicks. Proudly made in the USA. Available now in Walmart stores nationwide, at Walmart.com and RareBreedPet.com. Additional retailers launching soon. Treat 'em with respect and choose Rare Breed.

Contact:

Chloe Schwartz

516-941-5671

[email protected]

SOURCE Rare Breed