Rare Cannabinoid Company Announces Black Friday Sale Featuring Up To 40% Off and Free Mood Mints

The Hawaiian brand's biggest sale of the year includes all full-size products. From CBD and THC to CBDV and THCV, customers can stock up on all cannabinoid edibles, oil tinctures, and topicals for every need.

HONOLULU , Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company, a leading hemp wellness brand known for its focus on rare and beneficial cannabinoids, has launched its biggest sale of the year. The company's Black Friday promotion is now live, offering customers up to 40 percent off full-size products along with a complimentary packet of THC + CBC Mood Mints with qualifying purchases.

Rare Cannabinoid Company's Black Friday deals offer up to 40% off all products and free THC + CBC Mood Mints.

The stacked savings structure allows shoppers to build their own discount: purchasing one product earns 10 percent off, two products save 20 percent, three products save 30 percent, and four or more receive 40 percent off automatically at checkout. All full-size edibles, oil tinctures, and topicals are included in the event.

The Hawaiian brand's stacked sale offers huge benefits to their customers. With everything on sale, customers can easily shop all THC, CBD, and rare cannabinoids in all formats. Savings of up to 40 percent open the door to customers trying new products while stocking up on their favorites.

"We put all of our products on sale so that our customers can mix and match gummies, mints, cooling gels, Pet CBD and more, finding the best cannabinoids for all of their needs or different times of day," said a Rare Cannabinoid Company's Marketing Director.

In addition, customers will receive a free packet of 20 Mood Mints worth $20 when they spend $75+. Like the brand's famous Mood Gummies, their unique nano THC Mints contain the mood enhancing trio of hemp-derived Delta-9-THC, CBC (cannabichromene), and CBD oils.

Targeted Benefits For Energy, Appetite Control, Mood Enhancement

This year's holiday season campaign highlights all customer favorites designed to target the key problems people face during the often-busy festive period. These hemp wellness products are designed to combat lack of energy or motivation, social stresses, eating too much, drinking too much alcohol, and lack of sleep.

Customers can shop by cannabinoid, by need, or by product type. Some highlighted cannabinoids and products include:

THCV Gummies - to boost energy and focus while controlling appetite during holiday feasts and celebrations.





THC + THCV Gummies - for a cheerful, alcohol-free uplift for parties and gatherings, providing a sophisticated alternative for those choosing to skip cocktails.





Mood Gummies - natural, vegan fresh mint and lime flavored gummies that each contain 5mg Delta-9-THC, 5mg CBC oil, and 25mg CBD oil.





Mood Oil - a gluten-free, sugar-free, flavorless THC, CBC, and CBD oil for mood enhancement that can be taken alone or easily added to drinks, cocktails, mocktails, main dishes or desserts.





Mood Mints - vanilla mint chewable tablets are a refreshing and discreet way to feel the benefits of nano-emulsified THC, CBC, and CBD in as little as 15 minutes.





CBDV Oil - to aid social interactions and memory while decreasing irritability.





CBG Gummies - for sore, stiff or swollen joints and muscles. Also available with THC.

CBN Gummies Target Sleep Deprivation

Sleep is another major concern during the holiday season. Travel, changing time zones, late-night celebrations, and disrupted routines often leave people feeling overtired and struggling to unwind. Many individuals report getting less rest between Thanksgiving and New Year's than at any other time of year, making it harder to fully enjoy festivities and stay energized for family, work, and social commitments.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is highlighting its best-selling THC + CBN Gummies as a popular option for customers seeking deeper relaxation and a more restful night. The combination of CBN with THC and CBD is designed to promote calm, help the body settle down after busy days, and support a smoother transition into sleep. These gummies have become a seasonal favorite for travelers, hosts, and anyone wanting to wake up feeling more refreshed. The Hawaiian brand also offers CBN Gummies without any THC.

Free THC + CBC Mood Mints!

In addition to the stacked discount, customers who spend $75 or more will receive a free packet of THC + CBC Mood Mints. Each packet includes 20 fast-acting mints (worth $20) formulated to promote a pleasant, relaxed holiday vibe.

"We love being able to thank our community with meaningful savings and a fun seasonal gift," said the Rare Cannabinoid Company executive. "The holidays can bring joy but also a lot of pressure, and our products are designed to help people feel their best and enjoy the season fully."

All products are made from federally legal hemp containing less than 0.3 percent THC and are produced in cGMP certified facilities. All products undergo multiple third-party lab tests for purity and potency with COA lab test results available online by batch number and QR codes on the packaging.

The Black Friday sale runs through Cyber Monday and ends on Monday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time.

With increased interest in alternative wellness solutions, Rare Cannabinoid Company predicts that this Black Friday Sale could be their biggest shopping event ever.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company, based in Hawaii, specializes in rare cannabinoids such as THCV, CBC, CBG, CBDV, and CBN. The brand offers pure cannabinoid extracts and targeted blends designed to support mood, energy, relief, sociability, and sleep. All products (oil tinctures, edible gummies and mints, topical gels, and Pet CBD) are made from federally legal Hawaiian or U.S.-grown hemp containing less than 0.3 percent THC and are produced in cGMP certified facilities with third-party lab testing. The company's mission is to help people personalize their wellness routines with high-quality, transparent cannabinoid formulations. For more information, visit rarecannabinoidco.com.

