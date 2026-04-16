Rare Cannabinoid Company Celebrates 420 with BOGO 50% Off Sale and Free Mood Mints

Rare Cannabinoid Company's 420 celebration features a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on popular items, including the Hawaiian brand's best-selling THC + CBC Mood Gummies, alongside a gift of 50 or 100 THC + CBC Mood Mints with qualifying orders.

HONOLULU, Apr. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company, the Hawaii-born brand known for precision-crafted cannabinoid formulas, is celebrating 420 with a limited-time Buy One, Get One 50% Off sale across a curated lineup of its most popular products. The promotion also includes a valuable bonus: customers can receive free THC + CBC Mood Mints with qualifying purchases, making this one of the brand's most compelling offers of the year.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is giving away packets of 50 THC + CBC Mood Mints (a $39 value) - seen here - and 100 mints

The BOGO 50% Off Sale is simple and flexible. Shoppers can mix and match any eligible sale items, and the lower-priced item is automatically discounted by 50% at checkout. The savings scale with larger orders. Buy two items and get one half off. Buy four and get two half off. Buy six and get three half off. No code is needed.

To elevate the experience even further, Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering free THC + CBC Mood Mints with higher spend tiers. Customers who spend $199 receive 50 free Mood Mints (a $39 value), while those who spend $349 receive 100 free Mood Mints (a $78 value). These fast-acting, nano-emulsified mints are designed for a quick, controlled, feel-good lift and pair seamlessly with any product in the lineup.

"This 420, we invite people to explore cannabinoids in a more intentional way—pairing THC with rare cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBD to create targeted, customizable experiences," said a Rare Cannabinoid Company spokesperson.

Shop Rare Cannabinoid Company's 420 sale now or read on to learn about all the products included in their 420 promotion:

THC + CBC Mood Gummies Feeling down? These gummies combine Delta-9 THC with CBC and CBD for a noticeably cheerful, elevated, feel-good experience. CBC (cannabichromene ) supports the body's natural levels of anandamide, often called the "bliss molecule," helping promote a brighter outlook and enhanced mood. With a refreshing lime and mint flavor, they offer a smooth, balanced uplift that feels clean, social, and bright.





Feeling down? These gummies combine Delta-9 THC with CBC and CBD for a noticeably cheerful, elevated, feel-good experience. ) supports the body's natural levels of anandamide, often called the "bliss molecule," helping promote a brighter outlook and enhanced mood. With a refreshing lime and mint flavor, they offer a smooth, balanced uplift that feels clean, social, and bright. THC + CBG Relief Gummies Sore muscles or aching joints? Formulated with THC, CBG, and CBD, these gummies are designed to support physical comfort while maintaining a calm, relaxed state. CBG is known for its role in helping ease everyday tension in muscles and joints, making this a go-to option after workouts or long days. The addition of THC and CBD enhances the overall effect, delivering a deeper sense of relaxation without overwhelming intensity.





Sore muscles or aching joints? Formulated with THC, CBG, and CBD, these gummies are designed to support physical comfort while maintaining a calm, relaxed state. CBG is known for its role in helping ease everyday tension in muscles and joints, making this a go-to option after workouts or long days. The addition of THC and CBD enhances the overall effect, delivering a deeper sense of relaxation without overwhelming intensity. CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel For targeted discomfort relief, this topical gel blends CBG, CBD, and THC with arnica and botanical ingredients to provide cooling comfort where you need it most. It absorbs quickly and delivers a lightweight, refreshing sensation ideal for areas of tension or overused muscles. Designed for everyday use, it offers a convenient way to support physical ease. THC is not intoxicating when applied topically so it can be used any time of day and for any activity.





For targeted discomfort relief, this topical gel blends CBG, CBD, and THC with arnica and botanical ingredients to provide cooling comfort where you need it most. It absorbs quickly and delivers a lightweight, refreshing sensation ideal for areas of tension or overused muscles. Designed for everyday use, it offers a convenient way to support physical ease. THC is not intoxicating when applied topically so it can be used any time of day and for any activity. CBD Booster Tincture This high-potency CBD tincture supports calm, balance, and stress resilience throughout the day. Made with 3000mg pure CBD and organic MCT oil, it's easy to dose and integrates seamlessly into any routine. Whether taken alone or combined with other cannabinoids, it helps create a steady, grounded baseline without any intoxicating effects.





This high-potency CBD tincture supports calm, balance, and stress resilience throughout the day. Made with 3000mg pure CBD and organic MCT oil, it's easy to dose and integrates seamlessly into any routine. Whether taken alone or combined with other cannabinoids, it helps create a steady, grounded baseline without any intoxicating effects. CBDV Wellness Tincture CBDV is a rare cannabinoid gaining attention for its unique ability to support sociability and ease irritability. This tincture is designed for those looking to stay sharp, present, calm, and socially engaged throughout the day. It offers a subtle but noticeable shift in how you feel, making it ideal for daytime use without heaviness or fatigue.

How to Maximize the 420 Sale

The best way to take full advantage of this promotion is to build a routine that targets multiple needs. Start your day with CBD and CBDV to create a baseline of calm, focus, and social ease. Release any tension or physical discomfort by pairing THC + CBG Relief Gummies and Rapid Relief Gel. Then, relax or prepare for a night out with Mood Gummies. Once you hit the spend threshold, you'll unlock free THC + CBC Mood Mints for a fast-acting, on-the-go boost.

"Effects come on quickly & efficiently, more similar to taking a few hits of a joint, but you can easily take them anywhere with no smell or ash or smoke like traditional edibles," said Leafly 's expert product tester.

Because the sale is mix-and-match, customers can explore different cannabinoids and find combinations that work best for their lifestyle. The more items added to the cart, the more opportunities there are to save.

"Each formula is developed using third-party lab testing, emerging cannabinoid research, and real-world customer feedback to dial in effects like mood elevation and physical relief, said the Rare Cannabinoid Company spokesperson.

The company has built its product lineup around rare cannabinoids since 2020, when it introduced the first pure THCV oil tinctures, followed by the world's first pure CBDV oil—helping pioneer the modern category of effect-driven cannabinoid formulations.

A Smarter Way to Celebrate 420

With built-in savings, stackable value, and free THC Mints as an added bonus, this 420 sale is designed to deliver both immediate enjoyment and long-term discovery.

Shop the 420 BOGO 50% Off Sale now and experience a more elevated approach to cannabinoids. Sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

Rare Cannabinoid Company continues to stand out by combining THC with rare cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBDV to create more intentional, targeted experiences. Every product is lab-tested, made from hemp, and crafted for people who want more from their cannabis and hemp.

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company