Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches Spring Into Summer Sale Featuring THCV Gummies, Mood Gummies, and CBN Products

Mix-and-match BOGO 50% Off on products for energy, mood, and sleep, plus free THC + CBC Mood Gummies with qualifying orders

HONOLULU, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company, a Hawaii-born leader in hemp-derived CBD, THC, and minor cannabinoid wellness products, has launched its new Spring Into Summer Sale, featuring mix-and-match BOGO 50% Off savings on some of its most popular products for energy, mood, and sleep.

Customers can buy any two featured sale items and receive 50% off the lower-priced item automatically at checkout. The promotion includes:

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Spring Into Summer Sale features THCV Gummies for energy and focus, Mood Gummies for mood enhancement, and CBN Rest Oil for restful sleep.

THCV Uplift Gummies

THC + CBC Mood Gummies

CBN Rest Oil

The sale is designed to help customers refresh their wellness routines as warmer weather approaches, whether they are looking for more daytime energy, a brighter mood, or deeper rest at night.

Free Mood Gummies with Qualifying Orders

In addition to the BOGO 50% Off offer, customers will receive free THC + CBC Mood Gummies with larger purchases:

Spend $125 or more: Receive one free 10-count pack of THC + CBC Mood Gummies

Receive one free 10-count pack of THC + CBC Mood Gummies Spend $199 or more: Receive two free 10-count packs (a $40 value) plus free expedited shipping

All orders over $99 also qualify for free U.S. shipping.

Featured Products in the Spring Into Summer Sale

THCV Gummies

Rare Cannabinoid Company's high-strength THCV Uplift Gummies combine 12.5mg of THCV with 10mg of CBD per gummy. THCV is commonly used to support clean energy, improved focus, and appetite control, making it a popular choice for people looking to feel more motivated heading into summer. The gummies are vegan, all natural and flavored with sweet lemon.

Mood Gummies

These best-selling THC + CBC Mood Gummies contain 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9-THC, 5mg of CBC, and 25mg of CBD per gummy. Customers often describe the tasty fresh lime and mint blend as mood enhancing, relaxing, and ideal as a hangover-free alternative to alcohol.

CBN Rest Oil (CBN Sleep Tincture)

This pure CBN sleep oil tincture delivers 500mg of CBN in certified organic MCT coconut oil. CBN is widely used by customers seeking help unwinding before bed, falling asleep with ease, and waking up feeling more refreshed.

Functional Cannabinoid Formulas for Everyday Wellness

Rather than focusing solely on THC strength, Rare Cannabinoid Company formulates products around specific effects:

THCV for energy, focus, and appetite control

for energy, focus, and appetite control CBC for mood enhancement and motivation

for mood enhancement and motivation CBN for sleep and nighttime relaxation

for sleep and nighttime relaxation CBG for muscle and joint comfort

for muscle and joint comfort CBD for calm and balance

for calm and balance CBDV for social ease and reduced irritability

for social ease and reduced irritability Hemp-derived THC for relaxation, comfort, and enhancing the effects of other cannabinoids

The company specializes in rare cannabinoid oils, CBD Gummies, Delta-9 THC gummies, tinctures, and wellness products formulated around targeted effects.

The company was among the first to launch pure THCV and CBDV oil tinctures and remains committed to making rare cannabinoids more accessible through targeted formulas and transparent education.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company is a Hawaii-based wellness brand specializing in premium hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including THCV, CBC, CBN, CBG, CBD, CBDV, and hemp-derived Delta-9-THC. All products are third-party tested for purity and potency and manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities.

To shop the Spring Into Summer Sale, visit https://www.rarecannabinoidco.com.

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company