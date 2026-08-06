Rare Cannabinoid Company Highlights the CBC Cannabinoid as Consumer Interest in Rare Cannabinoids Continues to Grow

Company spotlights CBC (cannabichromene), a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in hemp, while expanding consumer education about rare cannabinoids beyond CBD and THC.

HONOLULU, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company, a pioneer in rare cannabinoids and hemp-derived cannabinoid products, announced a month-long educational initiative highlighting the CBC cannabinoid (cannabichromene) as consumer interest continues to expand beyond traditional cannabinoids such as CBD and THC.

CBC (cannabichromene) is a naturally occurring, non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in hemp. Rare Cannabinoid Company's August educational campaign highlights growing consumer interest in the CBC cannabinoid, rare cannabinoids, and cannabinoid education.

As part of the company's August educational campaign, Rare Cannabinoid Company is spotlighting its flagship Mood Gummies, Mood Oil, and Mood Mints, each formulated with a proprietary blend of hemp-derived CBC, CBD, and Delta-9 THC - a formula chosen for enhancing mood and positive feelings. The company also offers THC-free CBC Gummies and THC-free CBC Oil for consumers seeking products formulated without THC.

Consumers can learn more about the CBC cannabinoid through Rare Cannabinoid Company's educational resources, which explain how CBC differs from other naturally occurring hemp cannabinoids, including THCV, CBDV, CBG, and CBN.

Consumer Interest in Rare Cannabinoids Continues to Expand

While CBD remains the most widely recognized cannabinoid, consumers are increasingly exploring rare cannabinoids as they learn more about the complexity of the hemp plant.

Scientists have identified more than one hundred naturally occurring cannabinoids in cannabis and hemp, each with its own unique chemical structure. Although many of these compounds were discovered decades ago, advances in cannabinoid science and extraction technology have made it possible for consumers to learn more about cannabinoids that were once available only in very small quantities.

"As cannabinoid education has grown, we've seen consumers become increasingly interested in understanding cannabinoids beyond CBD," said a spokesperson for Rare Cannabinoid Company. "Our mission has been to make information about rare cannabinoids more accessible and to help consumers understand the differences between compounds like CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDV and THCV."

What Is the CBC Cannabinoid?

CBC (cannabichromene) is a naturally occurring, non-intoxicating cannabinoid produced by the hemp plant. Although it is less widely recognized than CBD or THC, the CBC cannabinoid has attracted increasing scientific interest as researchers continue investigating the endocannabinoid system and the many naturally occurring compounds found in cannabis.

Published research has explored CBC's interactions with the body's endocannabinoid system, including research involving anandamide, an endocannabinoid sometimes referred to as the body's "bliss molecule." Scientists have also investigated CBC's potential role in skin health and other areas of cannabinoid science. Research remains ongoing, and scientific understanding of CBC continues to evolve.

As consumer awareness grows, many people are searching for reliable educational information that explains what CBC is, how it differs from other cannabinoids, and how it fits within the broader cannabinoid profile of hemp.

Exploring CBC Through Different Cannabinoid Formulations

Rare Cannabinoid Company has developed one of the industry's broadest selections of CBC products, giving consumers multiple ways to explore this rare cannabinoid.

The company's Mood Gummies, Mood Oil, and Mood Mints (THC Mints) combine hemp-derived THC with CBC and CBD for consumers interested in cannabinoid formulations containing that uplifting trio of cannabinoids.

For those who prefer products without THC, Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers THC-free CBC Gummies and THC-free CBC Oil, providing additional options for consumers interested in learning about CBC.

Beyond its CBC collection, Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers CBD Gummies, CBG Gummies, CBN Gummies, and THCV Gummies, as well as tinctures and topical gels, giving consumers opportunities to explore several naturally occurring cannabinoids through different formulations.

The company believes education is an important part of helping consumers understand the differences between individual cannabinoids and the many ways cannabinoids can be formulated together.

August Promotion Encourages Consumers to Learn About Rare Cannabinoids

To support its educational campaign, Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering a Mix & Match Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion throughout August on select cannabinoid products, including:

THC + CBC Mood Gummies

THC + CBC Mood Oil

THC + CBG Relief Gummies

THCV Uplift Tincture

Rapid Relief Gel

To help more consumers experience cannabinoids beyond CBD, qualifying purchases also receive complimentary THC + CBC Mood Gummies throughout August. Customers who spend $99 or more receive one free 10-count packet worth $20, while orders of $159 or more receive two complimentary packets.



The promotion is designed to encourage consumers to explore different cannabinoid formulations while learning more about the growing family of naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp.

In addition to product information, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers educational articles covering CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDV, THCV, CBD, cannabinoid comparisons, and the science behind rare cannabinoids to help consumers make informed decisions.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Founded in 2020 by the team behind Hawaiian Choice (established in 2017), Rare Cannabinoid Company specializes in rare cannabinoids, cannabinoid education, and premium hemp-derived cannabinoid products. The company was created to advance consumer understanding of cannabinoids beyond CBD, offering educational resources and formulations featuring CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDV, THCV, CBD, and hemp-derived THC.

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company