Rare Cannabinoid Company Lowers Prices on Select Rare Cannabinoid Oils, Edibles, and Topicals to Improve Accessibility

HONOLULU, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company has announced permanent price reductions on 12 of its rare cannabinoid oils, edibles, and topical products, lowering select items by as much as $20 in an effort to make specialized cannabinoid formulations more accessible to consumers.

As many Americans continue to navigate tighter household budgets and ongoing economic uncertainty, the company says the decision reflects a commitment to keeping high quality cannabinoid options within reach for a wider audience. Rare cannabinoids such as THCV, CBG, CBC, and CBN often require more complex sourcing and formulation, which can result in higher retail prices. By lowering prices across multiple categories, the brand aims to reduce barriers for customers interested in exploring cannabinoids beyond traditional CBD.

According to a company spokesperson, accessibility has become increasingly important as more people look for practical, affordable ways to support daily wellness routines. "People are paying closer attention to how they spend, but their need for stress support, better sleep, energy, and physical comfort has not gone away. Making rare cannabinoid products more affordable allows more people to explore options that fit their lifestyle and budget."

The permanent price drops apply to a range of rare cannabinoid oils, edibles, and topicals, including some of the brand's most in demand formulations. Among the largest reductions are the THC + CBN Sleep Gummies , which are frequently chosen by customers seeking nighttime relaxation, and the THC Mints , also known as Mood Mints (which contain a blend of THC, CBC, and CBD) , which are now priced up to $20 lower.

The THC Mints are part of Rare Cannabinoid Company's Mood line and are formulated using nanotechnology. Nano formulated cannabinoids are designed to absorb more quickly than traditional edibles, with many users reporting noticeable effects in approximately 15 minutes. The Mood line also includes the brand's popular Mood Gummies , which have gained attention for their balanced cannabinoid blends and approachable dosing.

Beyond mood focused products, the price reduced selection reflects the wide range of consumers using rare cannabinoids today. THCV products , including THCV gummies and oils, are often associated with daytime energy, focus, and productivity and well as reduced hunger. CBG based products , such as the company's Rapid Relief Gel, are frequently used by older adults and active individuals looking for support with soreness, stiffness, and physical tension from daily activity. CBN focused products continue to be a key option for customers prioritizing sleep and evening routines.

By lowering prices across multiple product types rather than a single category, Rare Cannabinoid Company hopes to make it easier for customers to find cannabinoid formulations that align with their specific needs, whether that involves relaxation, energy, recovery, or rest.

All Rare Cannabinoid Company products are hemp derived, federally legal, and third party lab tested for quality and transparency. The company ships nationwide and is known for its early leadership in bringing rare cannabinoid products to market in the United States.

To learn more about Rare Cannabinoid Company and its full selection of rare cannabinoid oils, edibles, and topicals, visit https://www.rarecannabinoidco.com .

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company is a Hawaii based hemp wellness brand specializing in rare and minor cannabinoids, including THCV, CBG, CBN, CBC, and CBDV as well as hemp-derived THC and CBD. The company focuses on transparency, quality sourcing, and thoughtfully formulated products designed to support modern wellness routines. Rare Cannabinoid Company ships throughout the United States and continues to expand access to innovative cannabinoid options.

