RARE CAPTAIN'S HOARD OF SHIPWRECK SILVER COINS MINTED 240 YEARS AGO FOUND IN POINT MOSS, MISSISSIPPI!

News provided by

The Bradford Exchange Mint

07 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

NILES, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bradford Exchange Mint, steward of American history and shared through the hobby of coin collecting, announces an extraordinary find of authentic Silver coins from the "Shipwreck that Changed the World."

GENUINE 1783 SILVER "PIECES OF EIGHT"

The Bradford Exchange Mint is thrilled to secure a previously unknown hoard of genuine Spanish 8 Reales coins or famous "Pieces of Eight." Each is dated 1783 and recovered from an historic 18th century Spanish shipwreck. Thoroughly researched by maritime historian and underwater archaeologist Robert Sténuit, the wreck was determined to be the lost Spanish brig of war El Cazador (The Hunter), that mysteriously sank in early 1784. Loaded with over 450,000 Silver coins, the precious cargo was intended to bolster the economy of Spain's Louisiana colony, and its loss changed world history.  Spain ended up forfeiting the territory to France. In 1803, President Thomas Jefferson purchased 530 million acres of land from France for $15 million dollars or 3 cents per acre. This acquisition, known as The Louisiana Purchase, doubled our young country's size, changing history forever. These coins are very special as they were owned by Jerry Murphy, the Captain of the fishing boat named "Mistake" who accidentally found the historic shipwreck in August 1993. So, if you've ever dreamed of owning sunken treasure, your ship has finally come in, but there's no guarantee for how long.

AUTHENTIC SILVER SHIPWRECK TREASURE

As Bradford Exchange's Chief Numismatist Walter J. Kole remarks: "Today, it is virtually impossible to find 8 Reales coins recovered from the El Cazador with superior details visible on both sides of the coin. Combined with the provenance of having been owned by the discoverer of the shipwreck, that makes them an extraordinary find." Each coin has been certified by the NGC (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation) and is preserved within a tamper-proof holder with a custom shipwreck label, bearing a unique serial number. Each coin is accompanied with a Bradford Exchange Mint's Certificate of Authenticity, hand-signed by Captain Murphy.

ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE: The Bradford Exchange Mint is your trusted resource for genuine coins of enduring historic value throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE The Bradford Exchange Mint

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.