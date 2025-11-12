RARE CHAMPAGNE UNVEILS "RARE LE CONTRASTE"

A Limited-Edition Masterpiece Uniting Two Exceptional Vintages: Rare Millésime 1985 & Rare Millésime 2015, Making Its U.S. Debut at The Golden Vines in Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Champagne, known for its limited production and unapologetic exclusivity, today proudly introduces Rare Le Contraste, an extraordinary limited-edition release that brings together two vintages from three decades apart: Rare Millésime 1985 "Majestic" and Rare Millésime 2015 "Prima Vera." Only 250 individually numbered sets will be available worldwide ahead of the collection's international debut in 2026 (SRP: $1985).

Rare Le Contraste was introduced in the United States through an exclusive auction at The Golden Vines® – a luxury wine and spirits weekend hosted in Miami, FL from November 7-9, 2025 produced by Liquid Icons in aid of the Gérard Basset Foundation (GBF). The Foundation's mission is to promote inclusivity, diversity and education in the wine, spirits and hospitality industries, opening up opportunities for people from varied backgrounds. One Rare Le Contraste set was available and sold for auction, with a full Rare Experience for $75000 with proceeds from both the live and online auctions going to support the Gerard Basset Foundation's scholarships, mentorships and training programmes.

Crafted under the artistic direction of Émilien Boutillat, Rare Champagne's Chef de Caves, Rare Le Contraste is a singular expression of nature's extremes — an ode to the harmony born of opposition. Each cuvée captures a moment in time: 1985, defined by frost and resilience; and 2015, shaped by heat and abundance. Together, they embody the Maison's philosophy of elevating nature's contrasts into art.

"Rare Le Contraste is a dialogue between time and nature," says Émilien Boutillat, Rare Champagne Chef de Caves. "These two cuvées speak to one another like reflections in a mirror. One is deep and spicy, the other fresh and radiant — together, they compose a symphony of contrasts that defines the Rare Champagne signature: elegance drawn from nature's extremes."

Encased in a handcrafted wooden presentation box made in the Jura region of France, the set features a mirrored black-and-gold interior, symbolizing reflection and duality. Each muselet is meticulously produced in Reims, reinforcing Rare Champagne's devotion to French savoir-faire. The box's removable front transforms into a serving tray, underscoring the Maison's fusion of beauty, function, and craft.

The Two Expressions

Rare Millésime 1985 "Majestic"

Born from adversity, this vintage emerged from one of Champagne's coldest winters and a devastating frost, yielding a wine of depth, spice, and structure. Notes of candied fruit, truffle, and Armagnac unfold in a generous, solar style that continues to evolve with remarkable vitality. The wine is a blend of 70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir. The cuvée's structure and spice find harmony across a spectrum of textures, pairing with refined dishes including scallop carpaccio, roasted chicken, lemon pie, and truffle risotto.

Rare Millésime 2015 "Prima Vera"

A mirror image of its elder, 2015 was marked by an exceptional drought and radiant sun. The result is a luminous, expressive wine bursting with exotic fruit, cardamom, and pistachio. Its fresh, silky texture and mineral finish reveal a modern elegance and vibrant energy. A similar blend to the 1985 vintage, the Rare 2015 "Prima Vera" is a blend of 70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir and pairs well with scallop carpaccio with citrus zest, creamy goat cheese.

Since its origins in 1785, inspired by Marie Antoinette, Rare Champagne has stood as a beacon of elegance and creativity, from its signature tiara-designed bottle to its deep collaborations with exceptional artists, jewelers, and French luxury houses. Rare Le Contraste continues this legacy—uniting craftsmanship, artistry, and time.

ABOUT RARE CHAMPAGNE

Rare Champagne's noble origins date back to May 6, 1785, when Florens-Louis Heidsieck met Queen Marie Antoinette for the first time: "I wanted a cuvée worthy of a queen!" He wrote. The legend was born 200 years later with the unveiling of the very first Rare Champagne vintage, Rare Millésime 1976, presented at the Château de Versailles, in 1985. Over the past 40 years, Rare Champagne has only released 14 vintages, all in limited series: 1976, 1979, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, and Rare Rosé Millésime 2007, 2008, 2012, and 2014. The cellar master is committed to selecting exceptional and unique vintages, showcasing a perfect mastery over nature and an experience born of time and expertise. Rare Champagne is a line into a richly fruity generosity, a touch of elegance rounded by the sensuality of warm, tropical notes with hints of brioche. The house was the first with Piper-Heidsieck and Charles Heidsieck to achieve B Corp Certification in Champagne in 2022; and the House has just successfully renewed it in 2025. They joined the selective B Lab community, a non-profit network founded in 2006.

