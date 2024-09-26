Rare Character Whiskey to Launch New Line "Rare Character Limited Release"

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Character Whiskey proudly announces the launch of their most ambitious release to date, the "Rare Character Limited Release" (RCLR). This new line kicks off with two distinct batches of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, each crafted with unparalleled care and attention to detail.

Rare Character's Limited Batch Bourbon series is a testament to their expertise in sourcing and blending the finest barrels from across America. This series stands out by achieving remarkable complexity, depth, and flavor through the artful blending of diverse bourbon profiles. The Rare Character team scoured for the finest barrels to create a truly exceptional experience - their expertise in identifying and combining these unique barrels allowed them to go "beyond" the barrel with this limited release.

Batch #1 sets the stage with a unique blend that began with a foundation of 5.5-year Kentucky-distilled wheated bourbon. This was artfully layered with 8-year and 15-year Kentucky rye bourbons, meticulously combined to maintain consistency throughout the blending process. The result is a bourbon with a cask strength of 113 proof, striking a perfect balance that appeals to both high-proof enthusiasts and those looking for a versatile sipper. The base layer of 5.5-year wheat bourbon was critical, ensuring the sweet, dessert-like qualities remain prominent, while the addition of short barrels brings a harmonious balance of oak, tannins, flavor, and proof.

Batch #2 continues this tradition, with barrels earmarked during the selection for Batch #1 that displayed unique red fruit and citrus notes. This batch incorporates more 15-year bourbon and layers in 8.5-year bourbon, delivering a profile reminiscent of vintage whiskey with a silky mouthfeel and significant weight. With a cask strength of 110.52 proof, Batch #2 is designed to delight fans of well-aged selections, such as those from Brook Hill and Emerson Shotwell. Consistent with the overarching theme, the wheat bourbon shines through, complemented by carefully chosen barrels that enhance, rather than overpower, the core profile.

"These releases showcase the culmination of our blending process," explains Rare Character co-founder Pete Nevenglosky. "We've carefully selected and combined barrels with distinct profiles to create a whiskey that offers a layered complexity, capturing both the boldness and nuance we strive for in every bottle."

The bottle artwork for Batch #1 showcases a prominent llama, paying homage to the brand's history and serving as a tribute to longtime fans who have come to recognize the animal as a symbol of Rare Character's distinctive releases. This year, every Kentucky Bourbon release will feature the iconic llama, with subtle variations in design, adding a collectible aspect that whiskey enthusiasts will appreciate as part of our ongoing legacy.

"The first bottles of Rare Character Limited Release Batch #1 have already begun to hit shelves, and will be available in the following markets: CA, DC (online), IL, MA, NY, WI"

Looking ahead, Rare Character plans to expand the RCLR series with Batch #2 scheduled for release in the coming weeks, and additional batches planned for early 2025. Fans can keep up with the latest news by following @rarecharacterwhiskey on Instagram and subscribing to the newsletter at rarecharacterwhiskey.com.

About Rare Character Whiskey: Rare Character Whiskey is a purveyor of fine American whiskey, focused on unique selections tailored to each of our customers and partners. Through special relationships with top distillers across the country, Rare Character has exclusive access to expressions that have never been released to the public.

