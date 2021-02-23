Rare Disease Diversity Coalition Formed To End Racial Disparities In Rare Disease Diagnosis, Research And Treatment

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) hosts the first public meeting of the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition (RDDC). RDDC seeks to address the pressing challenges faced by marginalized populations and identify potential solutions. Led by BWHI and comprised of a diverse group of healthcare organizations, patient advocacy groups, and industry experts, the RDDC is poised to achieve action in the years to come by:

"RDDC has a huge mandate, with COVID our work could not be more important" -Linda Goler Blount, BWHI President & CEO

Reducing racial disparities in the rare disease community;

Identifying and advocating for evidence-based solutions to alleviate the disproportionate burden of rare diseases on communities of color; and

Helping to achieve greater equality within the rare disease community

The RDDC was established at a pivotal time, as the United States continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the glaringly evident racial disparities that exist regarding infection rates, treatment and access to care.

The coalition's initial public meeting, will commemorate the upcoming international Rare Disease Day, and will tap into the collective expertise and experiences of various stakeholders to raise awareness of the work. The meeting will take place virtually today, February 23, 2021, from 1:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. EST. Moderated by Emmy Award-Winning anchor Lesli Foster, the meeting will feature participation by leading rare disease experts from top healthcare organizations including the American Medical Association, National Medical Association, the National Hispanic Medical Association, and the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum. Remarks will also be offered by Congressman G. K. Butterfield (D-NC), Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair of the White House Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force, and NBA champion Alonzo Mourning, who suffered from focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare kidney disorder, and had a double kidney transplant in 2003.

RDDC has just released its 2021 Action Plan entitled "Charting the Path Forward for Equity in Rare Diseases", that lays out priorities which the coalition will be undertaking to address the challenges that rare disease patients of color face. At www.RareDiseaseDiversity.org, RDDC now has a website to share resources, promote patient stories, provide updates on their work, and otherwise engage with the rare disease community.

"RDDC has a huge mandate, but our work could not be more important. As COVID-19 sets its sights on people of color and patients living with rare and chronic diseases, the individuals who exist at the intersection of these two realities need dedicated advocacy and policy change now more than ever," said Linda Goler Blount, BWHI President and CEO.

"Racial bias is entrenched in our healthcare system and deeply lowers the quality of care for patients of color. RDDC is working to educate, support and empower rare disease patients of color and their caregivers so they can be their own advocates," said Dr. Elena Rios, President & CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association.

"The work of RDDC is critical in order to address the health inequities that people of color with rare disease experience. RDDC is focused on raising awareness around these health inequalities, reducing racial disparities and advocating for evidence-based solutions," said Juliet K. Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum.

RDDC Steering Committee Member Organization Position Linda Goler Blount, MPH Black Women's Health Imperative President & CEO Lauren Lee, MA NephCure Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement Marshall Summar, MD Children's National Hospital Chief, Division of Genetics and Metabolism; Director, Rare Disease Institute; Board Chair of NORD Juliet K. Choi, JD Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum (APIAHF) Chief Executive Officer Elena Rios, MD National Hispanic Medical Association President Christian Rubio Global Genes Vice-President, Strategic Advancement Brian Thompson, MD Association of American Indian Physicians Board of Directors Member Aletha Maybank, MD, MPH American Medical Association Chief Health Equity Officer And Vice President Garfield Clunie, MD National Medical Association Board of Trustees and Treasurer Beverley Francis-Gibson, MA Sickle Cell Disease Association of America President Yousra Yusuf, MPH South Asian Public Health Association President Eric Dube, PhD Travere Therapeutics CEO Amy Hinojosa MANA National President and CEO Eve Dryer Travere Therapeutics Executive Director, Patient Advocacy Shonta Chambers, MSW Patient Advocate Foundation Principal Investigator, SelfMade Health Network Kimberly Haugstad, MBA ACTion Partners President Tamar Thompson, MS Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Vice President US Government Affairs & Policy Rev. Anthony J. Brownlow, M.Div., MBA Alfred Street Baptist Church Deputy Chief Operating Officer Cassandra McCullough, MBA Association of Black Cardiologists President & CEO Pamela Price, RN Balm In Gilead Deputy Director Ashley John, MS Biotechnology Innovation Organization Director, Patient Advocacy and Alliances Tammy Boyd, MPH, JD Black Women's Health Imperative Chief Policy Officer & Counsel John Burns Burns Brothers Managing Partner Kim Smith-Whitley, MD Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Clinical Director of Hematology and Director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center Laura Weidner, JD Epilepsy Foundation of America VP of Government Affairs and Advocacy Julia Jenkins, MA EveryLife Foundation Executive Director Donna Cryer, JD Global Liver Institute CEO Rev. Matthew L. Watley, M.Div. Kingdom Fellowship AME Church Senior Pastor C. Grace Whiting, JD National Alliance for Caregiving President and CEO Millicent Gorham, MBA National Black Nurses Association Executive Director Lauren Lee, MA NephCure Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement Debbie Drell NORD Director of Membership Services Saira Sultan, JD PCORI Advisory Panel on Rare Disease Member Courtney Pieczynski Keplinger, MBA Vertex Pharmaceuticals Senior Director, Public Policy and Alliance Development (Pipeline)

About the Black Women's Health Imperative

The Black Women's Health Imperative is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health equity and social justice for Black women across generations, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. The organization identifies the most pressing health issues that affect the nation's 22 million Black women and girls and invests in the best of the best strategies that will accomplish its goals. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org

To View The RDDC Meeting visit BWHI YouTube: https://bit.ly/2ZLIvIV

RDDC Website: https://www.rarediseasediversity.org/events

