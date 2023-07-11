RARE EARTH FREE PERMANENT MAGNET - DA Technology Co., Ltd and Korecen Co., Ltd jointly completes prototype production of 'Mn-Bi based permanent magnet'

News provided by

Korecen

11 Jul, 2023, 05:26 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DA Technology and Korecen succeeded in producing a prototype of 'Manganese-bismuth (Mn-Bi) magnet', which is attracting attention as an opponent of rare earth magnets, and took a step closer to commercialization of non-rare earth permanent magnets.

Both companies announced on the 26th of June that they had succeeded in producing an initial prototype of the Mn-Bi magnet. This prototype's sample's performance is close to its theoretical maximum, officials said.

Korecen plans to begin performance verification and improvement work after a full-fledged pilot test (preliminary test).

In addition, based on the prototype, it plans to promote partnering meetings with related companies. The company explains that it has been discussing collaboration with global electric vehicle companies and battery manufacturers as well as home appliance companies in advance.

An official from DA Technology said, "We believe that permanent magnet materials are not limited to rare earth elements or electric vehicles, but are an important element indispensable to the 4th industrial revolution, such as robots and energy, and are strengthening our competitiveness as a future food business. As much as possible, we will create meaningful results by promoting commercialization of Mn-Bi based magnets, such as patent and technology transfer and production facility construction."

Based on the pilot product, both companies are accelerating performance supplementation with the goal of mass production in 2025, and this will be the world's first Mn-Bi based permanent magnet mass production facility.

About DA Technology

DA Technology is a Korean KOSDAQ listed public company based on the secondary battery equipment business. (http://www.dat21.co.kr/en/)

About Korecen

Korecen, established in 2002, is a Korea company that has a finger vein biometric system that identifies individuals through the unique pattern of the veins inside the fingers.

Korecen has its own unique algorithm technology and is doing business in the defense and finance field. They are currently developing a 3rd and 4th generation ultra-thin module type finger vein algorithm.

(https://www.korecen.com/new/main/main.php)

SOURCE Korecen

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.