Rare Earth Metals Market size is set to grow by USD 6.31 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rare earth metals market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.59% during the forecast period. Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in production capacities and emergence of alternative suppliers. However, demand-supply outages and the rise of substitutes poses a challenge. Key market players include Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL India Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Permanent magnets, Metal alloys, Catalysts, Polishing powder, and Others), Type (Light rare earth elements, Heavy rare earth elements, and Other element type), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL India Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The rare earth metals market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand and the evaluation of domestic reserves for exploitation. Countries like India, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Vietnam, and Malaysia are investing heavily in this sector, aiming to become reliable alternative suppliers to China. Notable developments include Lynas Rare Earths' USD120m contract from the US DoD for a HRE separation facility in Texas, scheduled to begin production in 2025. Japan is also investing in these nations to reduce import dependence on China. Major mines, such as Nolans and Mt. Weld in Australia, Mountain Pass in California, Lofdal Rare Earth Project in Namibia, and Hoidas Lake project in Canada, are expected to come online between 2019 and 2024, contributing to a decrease in China's supply share. These factors are driving positive growth in the rare earth metals market.

Rare Earth Metals: A Business Perspective Rare Earth Metals, a group of 17 chemically similar elements, are in high demand due to their essential role in various industries. These metals are primarily used in Aerospace, Defense, Clean Energy, Electronics, and Auto-catalysts. The market for Rare Earth Metals is driven by the increasing use in High-tech technologies such as batteries for electric vehicles and Renewable Energy, Catalyst systems, Rare Earth Magnets, and Phosphors for LED lamps. The primary sources of Rare Earth Metals are concentrated deposits in the Earth's crust. However, mining these metals can have environmental impacts and habitat destruction. The production and capacity of Rare Earth Metals are influenced by geopolitical factors and raw material prices. Key Rare Earth Metals include Cerium, Dysprosium, Erbium, Europium, Gadolinium, Holmium, Lanthanum, Lutetium, Neodymium, Neodymium oxide, Praseodymium, Promethium, Samarium, Scandium, and Yttrium. These metals are used in various applications such as glass & ceramics, magnets, and metallurgy. The market for Rare Earth Metals is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for Clean Energy and the shift towards electric vehicles. However, the environmental concerns and geopolitical factors may pose challenges to the industry. Companies in this space need to focus on sustainable mining practices and innovation to meet the growing demand while minimizing the negative impacts.

Market Challenges

The global rare earth metals market is experiencing significant challenges due to the heavy concentration of supply in specific geographies and the increasing demand for these critical raw materials in clean technologies. Rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, are essential components in various end-uses, including clean technologies, electronics, and permanent magnets. However, the supply of these metals is dominated by a few countries, leading to concerns about supply security and trade friction. The uneven distribution of rare earth element (REE) reserves intensifies international competition and geopolitical risks. The current production is mainly restricted to the US and China , with other geographies having limited resources. This overdependence on a limited number of mining sites exposes the market to significant price fluctuations and availability challenges. Environmental concerns, federal quotas, and rising production costs often result in the closure of small mining sites, disrupting supplies and exports to key importing countries. These countries may rely on recycling or substitutes, such as titanium and vanadium modified with nickel, chromium, and manganese, for NiMH batteries. Moreover, the rapidly growing end-use demand outpaces the supply due to the lag period involved in the commercial development of reserves. This supply deficit necessitates a serious evaluation of substitutes. Permanent magnet manufacturers are intensively researching to eliminate the use of rare earth metals, posing a threat to the market. These factors will hinder the rare earth metals market during the forecast period.

Rare Earth Metals Market: Overview The Rare Earth Metals market encompasses a group of 17 elements on the periodic table, including Erbium, Europium, Gadolinium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Promethium, Samarium, Europium, Holmium, Lutetium, Terbium, Dysprosium, Hoium, Tmium, Ytterbium, and Yttrium. These metals are essential in various high-tech technologies, such as magnets, phosphors, LED lamps, glass & ceramics, and renewable energy. Despite their importance, the market faces several challenges. Geopolitical factors, habitat destruction, water contamination, and raw material prices are significant concerns. China dominates global production and capacity, accounting for over 80% of global rare earth oxides. This supply chain imbalance can lead to price volatility and potential disruptions. Moreover, rare earth metals are used in various industries, including metallurgy, magnets, and high-tech technologies. For instance, Neodymium oxide is used in magnets, while Scandium is used in aerospace and automotive industries. Rare earths are also crucial in renewable energy technologies like wind turbines and solar panels. The demand for rare earth metals is driven by the increasing use of high-tech technologies, such as smartphones, LED lamps, and renewable energy. However, the environmental impact of rare earth mining and the potential for water contamination are significant concerns. Companies like Solvay are investing in recycling technologies to mitigate these issues. In summary, the rare earth metals market is essential for various industries, but it faces challenges related to supply chain imbalances, geopolitical factors, and environmental concerns. Companies must navigate these challenges to ensure a sustainable and reliable supply of rare earth metals.

Segment Overview

This rare earth metals market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Permanent magnets

1.2 Metal alloys

1.3 Catalysts

1.4 Polishing powder

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Light rare earth elements

2.2 Heavy rare earth elements

2.3 Other element type Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Permanent magnets- The rare earth metals market is significant due to the essential role these elements play in various industries. These metals are used in the production of high-tech products such as smartphones, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technologies. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for these advanced technologies. Major producers include China, Australia, and the United States. Prices have been relatively stable, but supply chain disruptions could impact availability and prices. Companies are exploring alternative sources and recycling solutions to mitigate risks.

The global Rhenium market is witnessing steady growth, driven by its critical applications in aerospace and electronics. Meanwhile, the global Precious Metals market continues to thrive, bolstered by high demand for gold, silver, and platinum as safe-haven investments and industrial uses. Additionally, the global Metal Oxide Nanoparticles market is expanding rapidly, fueled by advancements in electronics, healthcare, and environmental applications. These markets collectively highlight the increasing importance of advanced materials and technologies in driving economic and industrial growth worldwide.

Research Analysis

Rare earth metals are a group of 17 chemically similar elements located in the periodic table, primarily found in the Earth's crust. Neodymium and Praseodymium are the most commonly used rare earth metals, with Dysprosium, Terbium, Yttrium, and others also in high demand. These metals are essential for various applications, including wind turbines and rare-earth magnets. Neodymium magnets are the most powerful type of permanent magnet, making them ideal for use in electric motors and generators. Rare earth metals are also crucial in catalyst systems and high-performance lighting. The concentrated deposits of these elements are primarily found in China, Australia, and the United States. Other rare earth metals include Cerium, Erbium, Europium, Lanthanum, Promethium, Samarium, and Gadolinium.

Market Research Overview

Rare Earth Metals Market: An Overview The Rare Earth Metals Market encompasses a group of 17 chemically similar elements, primarily found in the Earth's crust. These metals, including cerium, dysprosium, erbium, europium, gadolinium, holmium, lanthanum, lutetium, neodymium, neodymium oxide, praseodymium, promethium, samarium, scandium, terbium, thulium, ytterbium, and yttrium, play a crucial role in various industries due to their unique properties. Rare Earth Metals are essential for high-tech technologies, such as aerospace, defense, clean energy, electronics, and magnets. They are used in catalyst systems, batteries, phosphors, LED lamps, and rare earth magnets. In the aerospace sector, they are used for fuel additives and in the production of alloys for jet engines. In defense, they are used in missile guidance systems and radar technology. Clean energy applications include wind turbines and electric vehicles, where rare earth metals are used in the production of magnets and batteries. In the automotive industry, they are used in catalytic converters for reducing air contamination. The rare earth metals market is subject to geopolitical factors, habitat destruction, and water and air contamination during mining. The supply chain is complex, with few concentrated deposits and limited production capacity. Raw material prices are volatile due to these factors, making it essential for companies to secure long-term contracts and alternative sources. Rare earth metals are used in various industries, including glass & ceramics, smartphones, and renewable energy. For instance, scandium is used in alloy production for aerospace and automotive industries, while terbium is used in phosphors for LED lamps. Yttrium is used in high-temperature superconductors, while neodymium is used in magnets for electric motors and generators. The production and capacity of rare earth metals are limited, with China being the largest producer, accounting for over 80% of global production. Other significant producers include the United States, Australia, and Russia. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand from the clean energy and high-tech industries. However, the environmental impacts of rare earth mining and the geopolitical risks associated with dependence on a single country for production pose challenges to the market's growth.

SOURCE Technavio