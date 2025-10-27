Rare Earths Americas Appoints Board of Directors and Provides Corporate Update

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Earths Americas, Inc. ("REA" or the "Company"), a U.S. critical minerals company advancing a secure, ex-China supply of heavy rare earth elements, today announced several key corporate milestones, including the appointment of its Board of Directors, the commencement of a new diamond drill campaign at its flagship Foothills Project, and the re-domestication of the Company.

"These milestones reflect the strong foundation we're building across governance, technical progress, and strategic execution," said Donald Swartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rare Earths Americas. "With drilling underway and an experienced, visionary Board in place, REA is well-positioned to advance its mission of establishing America's first commercial source of heavy rare earths outside China and Myanmar."

REA is proud to welcome a distinguished group of leading strategists to REA's Board of Directors: Hugo Schumann, Ivy Estabrooke, Reta Jo Lewis, and Keith Phillips. Collectively, they bring expertise spanning mining and critical minerals, national security and innovation policy, diplomacy, and finance. Their guidance will be instrumental as REA continues to grow its U.S.–Brazil platform and advance its mission to establish a secure, ex-China source of heavy rare earths.

The Company has also advanced its technical initiatives with the commencement of a diamond drill program at REA's U.S. Foothills Project — an ultra-high-grade rare earth district discovery with grades up to 41.3% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). This program is designed to delineate initial resource potential and accelerate technical studies in support of the Company's broader development strategy.

Effective October 15, 2025, the Company successfully re-domiciled from a Cayman Islands entity to a Texas entity through the filing of a certificate of conversion with the Texas Secretary of State. This transition better aligns the Company's corporate structure with its strategic mission and enables REA to leverage Texas' strong industrial base, business-friendly environment, and proximity to key partners. Following its re-domestication to Texas, Rare Earths Americas Ltd. is now Rare Earths Americas, Inc.

About Rare Earths Americas

Rare Earths Americas is a critical minerals company advancing a portfolio of high-grade, heavy rare earth assets in the United States and Brazil. Rare earths are essential for advanced U.S. industries including energy, defense, and robotics.

For more information, visit www.rareearthsamericas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements & Technical Notes

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. Generally, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions which could change materially in the future. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

REA is an exploration-stage company with no proven or probable mineral reserves, and all project statements, including with respect to the quantity and grade of minerals at these project locations, are conceptual and exploratory in nature. All estimates are preliminary and are not prepared to meet specific regulatory requirements. Results may differ due to risks and uncertainties in exploration, permitting, market conditions, financing, and other factors.

